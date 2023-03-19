12
Good news at home Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards has removed the ankle brace.
The player is expected to be evaluated day-to-day in view of a possible return to the field.
Good news: Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has exited a walking boot and is moving around more as swelling decreases in ankle sprain suffered Friday, per sources. Edwards is expected to be evaluated day-to-day on a return.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2023
See also Little blues grow up: the sixteen-year-old Galossi, silver in the relay and qualified in the final