Minnesota Timberwolves, Carlyle Group in entrata

Working with the Carlyle Group, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez hope to list the American private equity firm as a minority shareholder of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lore and Rodriguez reached an agreement to purchase the Wolves at a valuation of $1.5 billion through a tranche purchase in 2021. The deal includes an initial investment of 20%, later increased to 40%. A further 40 percent can be added by March next year.

Carlyle’s estimated investment would be valued at approximately $2.3 billion.

Glen Taylor will continue to own the remaining 20% ​​of the shares, but Rodriguez and Lore also have a future option on this part.

Share this: Facebook

X

