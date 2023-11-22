Home » Minnesota Timberwolves, Carlyle Group in entrata
Minnesota Timberwolves, Carlyle Group in entrata

Working with the Carlyle Group, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez hope to list the American private equity firm as a minority shareholder of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lore and Rodriguez reached an agreement to purchase the Wolves at a valuation of $1.5 billion through a tranche purchase in 2021. The deal includes an initial investment of 20%, later increased to 40%. A further 40 percent can be added by March next year.

Carlyle’s estimated investment would be valued at approximately $2.3 billion.

Glen Taylor will continue to own the remaining 20% ​​of the shares, but Rodriguez and Lore also have a future option on this part.

