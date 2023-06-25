Home » Minnesota Timberwolves, Matteo Spagnolo on the roster for the Summer League
Minnesota Timberwolves, Matteo Spagnolo on the roster for the Summer League

Minnesota Timberwolves, Matteo Spagnolo on the roster for the Summer League

Matteo Spagnolo will return to Las Vegas to play in the Summer League with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that selected him in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Spaniard finished the season in Trento scoring 12.5 points per game in the LBA, Italy’s fourth best scorer behind Della Valle, Flaccadori and Belinelli.

In the Eurocup, however, the 20-year-old native of Brindisi scored 11.7 points and distributed 4.3 assists.

