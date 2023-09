Daishen Nix signs one-year deal with Minnesota Timberwolves.

The guard from Las Vegas, who after high school went to the G League with the Ignite, averaged 4 points and 2.3 assists in a Rockets jersey last season.

Guard Daishen Nix is signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. After his first two NBA seasons with Rockets, Nix will go to camp with Minnesota. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 17, 2023

