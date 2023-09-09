Minnesota Twins Secure Victory with Late-Inning Run in 5-2 Win over Mets

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins secured a 5-2 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night, thanks to a go-ahead run scored by Andrew Stevenson in the seventh inning. Stevenson’s run was the result of a stolen base and a throwing error by Mets’ catcher Francisco Álvarez.

Heading into the game, the Twins held a comfortable six-and-a-half-game lead over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central Division.

The game was tied 2-2 when Matt Wallner drew a walk from Mets’ pitcher Sean Reid-Foley (0-1). As a pinch runner, Stevenson took over for Wallner, and Willi Castro, hailing from Puerto Rico, followed with a single.

Reid-Foley faced Edouard Julian and threw a changeup that ended up bouncing off the ground, hitting Álvarez’s glove, and going to the backstop. Álvarez attempted a throw that sailed past third base and down the left field line, resulting in an error that allowed Stevenson to score from second base.

Caleb Thielbar (3-1) earned the win for the Twins, while Dominican pitcher Jhoan Durán secured his 25th save in 30 opportunities.

Among the standout performers for the Mets were Venezuelans Álvarez, Rafael Ortega, and Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor. Álvarez went 0-3 with one run scored, Ortega went 0-1, and Lindor managed one hit in four at-bats, driving in two runs. Dominican Ronny Mauricio finished the game with a 3-0 record.

On the Twins’ side, Dominican Jorge Polanco contributed with a 1-for-3 performance and one run scored. Puerto Ricans Carlos Correa went 3-2 with one run scored and one RBI, Christian Vázquez struggled with a 4-0 performance, and Castro finished the game with a 3-1 record, including one run scored.

With this victory, the Twins maintained their firm grip on the American League Central Division and continue to assert their dominance in the league standings.

