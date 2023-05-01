Home » Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Highlights | MLS on FOX
Sports

Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Highlights | MLS on FOX

by admin
Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Highlights | MLS on FOX

Minnesota took on FC Dallas in this MLS Regular Season matchup. Both offenses struggled throughout this match, as Minnesota got off seven shots on goal and Dallas got off two but both failed to convert any chances to goals. Minnesota was called for offsides numerous times throughout the match and just missed multiple close chances on goal.

2 HOURS AGO・Soccer・4:50

See also  Euro 2020, Italpress takes the field with a special "Primo Piano"

You may also like

«We are at the last corner, we will...

Hertha coach Dardai teases Bayern: “After 60-70 minutes...

NHL on Monday night – Colorado with Malgin...

If you see this in the vinegar, throw...

Hockey, NHL: Leon Draisaitl survives first round of...

Tony Finau resists Jon Rahm and wins in...

Curry 50+8+6 milestone Tang Shen 16 points Warriors...

Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sergio Perez keeps...

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss questions referee Paul Tierney...

2-0 win against 1860 Munich: Saarbrücken maintains its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy