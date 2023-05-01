Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Highlights | MLS on FOX

7
Minnesota took on FC Dallas in this MLS Regular Season matchup. Both offenses struggled throughout this match, as Minnesota got off seven shots on goal and Dallas got off two but both failed to convert any chances to goals. Minnesota was called for offsides numerous times throughout the match and just missed multiple close chances on goal.
2 HOURS AGO・Soccer・4:50