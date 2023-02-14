The Ministry of Teresa Ribera had to execute before the end of this year some funds for the recovery of the lagoon that were used, according to the Treasury, in the purchase of vaccines against covid

Los european funds that had to be executed in several projects of the Mar Menor between 2017 and up to this year were diverted to cover health spending caused by the pandemic Yet the purchase of vaccines Covid, as confirmed by the central government itself. The Ministry for Ecological Transition and the regional government should promote the program in the salty lagoon Integrated Territorial Investment (ITI), an instrument that was born to invest in this ecosystem money from different financing programs of the European Union and that had a global amount of €123.76 millionof which 68.76 million corresponded to the Region of Murcia and 55 million to the State.

In the session of the Monitoring Committee of the FEDER Operational Program, which was held last November, he brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Community in order to assess the investments you have made so far in the Mar Menor. At the meeting, the then General Secretary of Agriculture, Victor Martinez (today number 2 of Juan María Vázquez in the Ministry of the Environment), protested against the lack of execution of those funds by the Ministry of Teresa Riberasince to date they had only invested less than 1% of the part that corresponded to them, while Murcia had spent almost 100% of the funds.

That meager expense was used to develop the Zero Discharge Collector projectwriting that was finished in 2017 and that today is a discarded measure by the current central government for the recovery of the Mar Menor. Martínez reflected the concern of the regional government, since the funds should be executed and paid before the end of this year, or else they would be lost. “It has been very difficult to obtain the execution data from the State, and the data that they have provided us they are not encouragingare rather worrisome”, assured the general secretary. His Ministry had contacted the Ministry on several occasions to advance those funds to the Community and being able to carry out the works before the deadline expired, without success.

Given these statements, the coordinator of the FEDER funds of the Ministry of Finance, Ana Elizabeth Vega, recognized that all the funds that were not committed to specific projects in 2020 were used to cover the expenses of the pandemic, including the part assigned to the Mar Menor within that ITI program. «The expense has to be executed and paid by December 31, 2023. And on these dates that has not yet been executed. Therefore, we don’t have enough time and, as the general secretary (Víctor Martínez) said, that expense would be lost», he explained in the committee.

The central government representative did remark that the investments would be made with other programs (in this case the Next Generation recovery funds, of which there are commitments 485 million for the lagoon), but not with the FEDER funds foreseen in 2017. However, he did not explain if they will be used to finance the projects included in the ITIincluding the collector that has generated so much controversy.

storm tank

Among the investments that were planned, and that are partly being carried out, would be those of the North and South collectors of San Javier To reduce the risk of flooding in the municipality, the Playa Honda storm tank in Cartagena or the bioreactor plant of the Rambla del Albujón to remove nitrates from water. Another project that caused discomfort was the construction of a bike lane in La Manga with several deficiencies in its layout.

During the aforementioned meeting, number 2 of the Ministry of the Environment demanded to know if other programs in Spain financed with European funds such as the FEDER suffered the same change of direction, a question that remained unresolved. Now, the Community will ask the central government to officially justify that money that will no longer be invested in the lagoon.