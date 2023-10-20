MINT alongside Vero Volley: new name for the first men’s team



The partnership strengthens the closeness of the leading Advertising Resource Management brand, already a shirt sponsor of the women’s team, to the Consortium. 2023/2024 season: debut at the Eurosuole Forum in Civitanova Marche against Cucine Lube

MINT and Vero Volley announce the partnership agreement that will give the Consortium’s first men’s volleyball team, protagonist in the SuperLega Credem Banca championship, the new name MINT Vero Volley Monza. During the Vero Volley Day, the traditional start-of-season event with all the youth sector teams, in the presence of more than 2,500 spectators, the new collaboration agreement between the two entities was presented.

The leading brand in Advertising Resource Management, led by Chief Executive Officer Andrea Pezzi, consolidates its bond with Vero Volley after having already signed the shirt of the Consortium’s first “pink” team with its presence. With the new partnership, MINT strengthens the link with men’s volleyball: it will give the name MINT Vero Volley Monza to the team led by coach Massimo Eccheli, a candidate to play its cards in Italy and do well in Europe, in the Challenge Cup, with athletes of the caliber of the Italian national team central defender Gianluca Galassi, the Japanese standard bearer Ran Takahashi, the Canadian spiker Stephen Maar, the Brazilian setter Fernando Kreling and the captain Thomas Beretta, along with many other international stars. An exciting season is upon us, which the Consortium’s flagship men’s team is preparing to experience together with MINT.

The partnership agreement between MINT and Vero Volley, valid for the entire duration of the 2023/2024 season, includes numerous joint activities, with a precise focus on ever-increasing promotion of volleyball and social initiatives, objectives that the Consortium has supported since its inception. foundation in 2008. Also for these reasons, the Consortium is the perfect partner to develop a common project together with MINT, supporting the values ​​of a sport that is still wonderfully… true!