Miracle from the West: Champions League without a point and Horváth in tears

Viktoria owner Adolf Šádek stands with sports director Daniel Kolář in the premises of the brewery in Pilsen. Immediately, they are greeted by the officials of Bayern Munich, headed by the German goalkeeper legend Oliver Kahn. Not only the episode from this meeting before the mutual duel in the Champions League is included in the sixth part of a unique documentary series called Miracle from the West, which brings an exceptional view of Viktoria Pilsen. There will also be tears from the otherwise eternally smiling Pilsen coach Pavel Horváth. The television station O2 TV Sport will broadcast it on Monday, May 29 from 9:30 p.m.

