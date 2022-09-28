Long taste. If the transfer market has been over for a while, Torino still has a resource to put in place. And that can help him to turn to the maximum at the resumption of the championship when a very demanding period opens, starting with the trip to Naples. The grenades will have a pawn at their disposal after a month and a half considered one of the strong points of the summer negotiations, strongly desired and eventually taken, but with great effort. That Miranchuk who made Juric and Gasperini’s companies quarrel, before arriving at the Croatian’s court 10 days late. A short time that had an impact on the Russian’s injury, immediately on the pitch against Monza with two training sessions behind him – he had done few in the last period in which he was taken out of the team by Atalanta – and forced to leave after 45 ‘, not without having scored the first grenade goal of the season.

It was a flash in the dark: muscle injury to the right thigh and redemption intentions postponed. Now it will start all over again: almost everything to discover. The Russian is an important wildcard for Juric who thus completes his favorite department also from the point of view of quality, those of an attacking midfielder who adds imagination and unpredictability to Vlasic’s plays and Radonjic’s accelerations. The last step, which so far has been too often missed to unlock the points of Turin: Sanabria is the only one to have put at least one signature, but in the same match in which Miranchuk was injured.

A booty of ideas and solutions that the coach had to do without for a month and a half: Miranchuk in his career churned out the same number of goals and assists, 53. Juric immediately lost the starting duo he had in mind to support the tip and the grenade, after the initial flare-ups, have gradually shrunk and jammed. Radonjic, who hadn’t played that much for three years, began to show a delay in condition. And even the coach’s attempts to restore momentum by exploring all the solutions, including that of deploying three half shoes and removing the advanced reference (against Sassuolo), had no effect.

So with a more complete Taurus in Naples we will return to the ancient, with two finishers supporting the central tip. And Miranchuk is ready to take back his role: he can start the starter together with Vlasic, even if a soft approach is more likely to play in progress. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED