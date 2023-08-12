Miro Bilan: I’m in Brescia to win

After the summer transfer market, it’s time for press conferences at Pallacanestro Brescia. The new center of Germani, Miro Bilan, opens the ball, who introduces himself to the public and journalists present at San Zeno as follows: “Hello everyone, I am very happy to be in Brescia and I am ready for the season which has just begun. I’ve been in the city for a few days and as per tradition we have carried out the medical visits and all the routine tests to start taking the first steps.

Microphone that passes to journalists, with the first question, which immediately goes to the reason that led Miro Bilan to accept Germani’s offer: “The club looked for me very intensely. Here in Brescia a very ambitious project is being prepared, on paper for the moment, where the goal is to do well and try to win something”. Moving on to the new team change and the new city, Miro has no doubts: “After so many seasons it’s more or less always the same, but obviously the places and the people you come into contact with change. After a while it becomes your routine, but I’ve always tried to integrate myself into every city I’ve been to and I can’t wait to feel the city of Brescia as my home. Even at 34, the fact of changing team and city represents a new stimulus to improve and do well”. Staying right on the city of Brescia, here comes the question to find out if Miro has already informed himself about Brescia, its team and its fans: Honestly, I haven’t spoken to anyone about the city, as far as the team and fans are concerned, I can say that I already know the atmosphere you breathe having challenged Germani in the Playoffs in the 2021/22 season. I know how close the fans are to the team and I can’t wait to get on the pitch.”

Turning instead to the goals, Bilan has no doubts, given the successes achieved in France and Croatia: “Obviously I want to win something here in Brescia! I’m not the type of player who only thinks about playing for the money, I’d like to leave a memory, try to make history, and above all try to leave my mark. If I return to Brescia after 5/10 years, I’d like to find a sign of what has been done, such as the victory in the Italian Cup last season. This year at Peristeri in Greece has been a superlative season where we have achieved results that have never been achieved before and this is one thing that will remain forever.” Speaking of the Greek team, the question about coach Spanoulis could not be missing: “Vassilis lives on basketball 24 hours a day, just like when he was a player. – Miro Bilan’s debut – Although he was in his first season as Head Coach, he did an extraordinary job and I’m sure that in this second career too he will be able to obtain many satisfactions ”.

Passing from one coach to another, here comes the question about the relationship with Coach Pozzecco, first as assistant coach at Cedevita and then as head coach at Dinamo Sassari: “Pozzecco is one of my best friends, we often talk on the phone or via text . He is an excellent coach, but above all he is an excellent person. He knows the needs of the players and you have clear goals for his team. I’m convinced that Italy will be able to do really well at the World Cup and they could be the driving force for the gold medal”.

From Pozzecco to Magro, how will the new center fit into the coach’s chessboard? “I have no problem playing on a faster system where you run a lot like Alessandro’s. I will certainly find a way to make myself useful to the team and to give 100%.

Finally, here is the question on the Italian Super Cup, a trophy that Miro has already conquered with the Dinamo Sassari shirt and that Germani Brescia will play in front of their fans on 23-24 September at the PalaLeonessa A2A: “When I won with Sassari, it was a which I didn’t realize right away, because it was the start of the season and the goal was just to try to play in the best possible way. Instead, after a while, I realized I was part of history and what that success meant for Sassari and its fans.

