Barcelona joins Olympiacos with 18 victories thanks to the clear success against Zalgiris Kaunas.

93-74 the final result, Mirotic star performer with 28 points (9/13 FG, 7/7 FT) in 26 minutes, Satoransky also did well with 12 points and 5 assists.

For the Lithuanian team, Brazdeikis’ 15 and Birutis’ 12 are worth noting.