MIRTILLO RUNNING 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

On Friday evening, with chrono starts every 30″, runners of all ages challenged each other on the edge of seconds in the frantic ascent that from the bottom of the Orobic village at the gates of Valgerola took them to the finish line located above the multipurpose center by the large public attracted by the famous blueberry festival; all after having passed through suggestive lanes, washhouses, courtyards, houses and ancient huts and in the museum of ancient crafts.

An atypical but winning format, 1050m all to be run with your heart in your throat. Ranking in hand the blue skialp Erik Canovi managed to improve second place 2022 by climbing to the top step of the podium.

For him a final time trial of 4’59” which equals the best time set on this route in 2019 by Mirko Bertolini. Daniele Gusmeroli 2nd in 5’24” and Tommaso Caneva 3rd in 5’24”72 also took to the prize-giving stage. Silvio Speziale 4th and Rudy Quaini 5th also did well. Followed by Gianluca Volpi, Stefano Orio, Giovanni Tacchini, Mirko Bertolini and Ashley Ruffoni.

No records for women. The time to beat remains Martina Bilora’s 6’14” in 2022. It was enough for the expert Barbara Sangalli to stop the clock in 6’44” to line up Cinzia Cucchi 6’52” and Serena Piganzoli 7’41”. In the list of the best also Monica Bonesi, Ramona Ipra, Olga Corti, Cristina Speziale, Cristina Sutti, Francesca Cucciniel and Natalia Alberti.

On the race course, without bib but to accompany little Fabio, also the former world champion of the mountain race Alice Gaggi who, for once, played the role of the supporter. After this goliardic race, the Sport Race Valtellina of president Massimo Zugnoni will focus its efforts on the first edition of the Valgerola Vertical scheduled for the first Saturday of September and valid as a single round of the Italian Fisky championship (Italian Skyrunning Federation).

CLICK HERE for the rankings!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

