Home » Misakyan takes bronze in the snatch at European Championships
21-year-old Hmayak Misakyan from Upper Austria won bronze in the snatch at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan. The protégé of the veteran Sargis Martirosjan managed in the class up to 81 kilograms on Wednesday in the third attempt 151 kilograms and thus the Austrian record.

In the clean and jerk, Misakyan then weighed 175 kilograms, which meant fourth place in the duel. The overall performance of 326 kilograms was another national record for last year’s U20 European champion in the snatch.

The Upper Austrian Misakyan is looked after by 36-year-old Martirosjan, who, in addition to his active role as an athlete, has also been working as a national coach since this year. Dominik Certov finished fourth in the B group of the class up to 81 kg with a total of 301 kg.

