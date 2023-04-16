Home » misano accident – Tiscali Sport
Fatal accident at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli during the Coppa Italia Speed ​​​​races scheduled for the weekend. The victim is a 46-year-old from Fossano (Cuneo), Fabrizio Giraudo. He was involved in the Italian Amateur Trophy, RR Cup category, 1000 class. “Giraudo was involved in a contact between several riders occurred on the straight at the end of the first lap of the race – reports the Italian motorcycle federation -. Despite the timely intervention of the emergency services, he sadly passed away.

The Fmi, the promoter of the Trophy, and the Misano World Circuit have decided to cancel the demonstration in respect of the tragedy that occurred. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of an enthusiast and practitioner. We join the pain of his family and loved ones, to whom we offer our deepest condolences”, said the IMF president Giovanni Copioli.

