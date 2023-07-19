Misolic in the Bastad quarterfinals, Rodionov out in Gstaad

There were wins and losses for Austria’s players at ATP 250 clay court tournaments on Wednesday. Filip Misolic reached the quarterfinals in Bastad. The 21-year-old Styrian prevailed against the Slovak Jozef Kovalik after a feat of strength 4:6 7:6 (8/6) 6:4. For Jurij Rodionov, on the other hand, it was the final stop in Gstaad against the Belgian Zizou Bergs after a nearly three-hour fight with 6:7 (8/10) 6:4 6:7 (4/7).

Misolic was already 1:4 behind in the decision, but still turned the match around with five games in a row. After 2:28 hours, the world number 139 took advantage. his first match point. “I’m very proud of myself. In the second set he was the better player even though I won it. In the third set I believed in myself at 1:4 and thought to myself: ‘It’s not over yet’”, explained the man from Graz.

For his part, Rodionov missed two set balls in the first set against Bergs, but then managed to equalize the set. There was another tiebreak in the decision, Rodionov had not used the only two break chances to make it 5: 4. In this he equalized a 1/3, but then had to congratulate his opponent on his first quarter-final on the tour.

More see Current ATP Tournaments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

