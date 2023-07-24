Miss Italy, the first trans boy who launched the challenge: “I was born a woman, so it’s okay? Mine is a provocation against hypocrisy”

After the coronation of the transgender model Rikkie Valerie Kollè as Miss Holland 2023, the words of Patricia Mirigliani, patron of Miss Italy. The daughter of the historic patron Enzo Mirigliani, declared that she had not admitted the candidacy of two transgender girls to Miss Italy, because “the regulation does not allow it and I do not intend to change it, I believe that the competitors must be born women”.

