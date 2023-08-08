Title: Paolo Guerrero Misses Scoring Opportunity as Alzugaray Steals Goal Cry in Liga de Quito Match

Subtitle: LDU prepares to face Ñublense in the Copa Sudamericana

Date: [Current Date]

National striker Paolo Guerrero was left frustrated in a recent match for Liga de Quito when his teammate, Lisandro Alzugaray, denied him a scoring opportunity. Alzugaray, who was in a prime position to secure a 2-0 lead for the team, decided to take matters into his own hands instead of passing to Guerrero.

Guerrero, often referred to as the ‘Predator,’ missed out on his second chance to score for LDU since joining the club. Despite this setback, the national ‘9’ has quickly become an integral figure in the Ecuadorian team.

Currently competing in the LigaPro of Ecuador, LDU is also focused on the Copa Sudamericana. The team is now gearing up to face Ñublense in the round of 16 of the continental tournament.

The match between Liga de Quito and Ñublense is scheduled for Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. Fans eagerly await Guerrero’s presence on the field as he strives to make an impact in this crucial game.

Paolo Guerrero’s illustrious career has seen him represent several top-level clubs. The Peruvian striker has donned jerseys for renowned teams such as Bayern Munich, Flamengo, Corinthians, and Racing Club de Avellaneda.

As the countdown begins for the clash against Ñublense, all eyes will be on Paolo Guerrero to see if he can showcase his scoring prowess and lead Liga de Quito to victory in the Copa Sudamericana.