Original title: Missed the lore!Zhao Rui’s offensive and defensive all-around Xu Jie has the team’s highest score, Hu Mingxuan is in the doldrums

On October 15th, Beijing time, in the third round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season, the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team faced the Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team in the first round of the “Guangdong Derby” this season. In the end, the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team lost 90 to 91 to the Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team, and the team’s “three backs of the national team” performed differently. Xu Jie came off the bench and made 6 of 12 shots, including 2 of 5 three-pointers, and scored a team-high 14 points; Zhao Rui made his debut and scored 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. He only made 4 shots, and the shooting percentage was not high, but the team’s plus-minus value was +12. Hu Mingxuan shot coldly, only 2 of 10 shots, and only 1 of 6 three-pointers, with only 8 points and 5 assists.

Zhao Rui, who started the battle, took the lead, held the ball at the top of the arc, and stepped back directly to make a three-pointer. In the middle of the first quarter, Xu Jie, who came off the bench, broke out on the offensive end. He received a sudden assist from Zhao Rui on the right wing and made a three-pointer. Players, throw the ball into the net! One person scored 5 points in a row, extending the lead to 12 points. More than a minute before the end of the first quarter, Xu Jie still received the ball from the outside on the right wing. He falsified his shot and flew to Shenzhen foreign aid Sullinger. Scored 8 points in a single quarter. Although Hu Mingxuan felt sluggish on the offensive end, he was tough on the defensive end. The midfielder single-handedly defended the Shenzhen defender, assisted Brooks with a direct long pass and easily counterattacked for a layup, and also sent a block.

However, in the second quarter, the performance of the Guangdong team’s “black and white combination” declined. Zhao Rui and Hu Mingxuan’s personal attacks failed to convert into points, and the Shenzhen team took the opportunity to overtake the score. In the first half of the game, Zhao Rui made 1 of 6 shots, including 1 of 4 three-pointers, missed 2 free throws, scored only 3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 fouls and 2 turnovers; Hu Mingxuan even made 0 of 6 shots. , only relying on free throws to get 2 points, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. Fortunately, Xu Jie continued to maintain an excellent state of the game, breaking through to the free throw line, making an emergency stop and a dry pull-up jumper, helping the Guangdong team to tie the score for a time. In the first half of the game, Xu Jie made 4 of 6 shots and 2 of 4 three-pointers, scoring 10 points.

In the second half of the game, Xu Jie, who performed well, started the game. The experience of the national team made him more confident on the offensive end. He singled with the ball in the bottom corner on the right, and made an accelerated breakthrough into the penalty area to score a layup. After the intermission, the state of the “black and white combination” recovered. First, Hu Mingxuan assisted Zhao Rui with a three-pointer from the top of the arc, and then Zhao Rui completed a steal in the backcourt. Sports battle score. Hu Mingxuan assisted his teammate to hit a three-pointer from the bottom corner, and then Zhao Rui hit another three-pointer from the outside line. Then the two teamed up to successfully defend the core foreign aid of the Shenzhen team, Salinger, and once overtook the score.

In the final quarter of the decisive game, Xu Jie continued to play, first assisting his teammates to easily score inside, and then hitting a layup in the middle to equalize the score. 4 minutes before the end, the Shenzhen team made a three-pointer from the outside to widen the difference to 5 points. At the critical moment, Zhao Rui immediately responded with a long-range three-pointer, and then assisted Hu Mingxuan with a long pass from the backcourt to make a counterattack and fast break “2+1”, and the “black and white combination” teamed up to overtake the score. Zhao Rui pressed the defense on the defensive end, forced the Shenzhen team to make offensive mistakes and made fouls again. With 10.8 seconds before the end, the Guangdong team trailed by 1 point. Xu Jie got a shot, hit the basket with a mid-range shot, and missed a key chance to overtake. With 0.8 seconds before the end, the Guangdong team still had a chance, and Zhao Rui missed the final shot. In the end, the Guangdong men’s basketball team lost to the Shenzhen men’s basketball team 90-91.

