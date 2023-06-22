Missed two penalties! Under-21s miss the start of the European Championship against Israel | football

Fritz Walter weather for the premiere!

The U21 European Championship in Georgia and Romania started for our DFB selection on Thursday. For Kuntz successor Toni Di Salvo (44) it is the first tournament as head coach.

The first game was against Israel. Everyone got wet while warming up. Because in Kutaisi (the third largest city in Georgia with 134,400 inhabitants) it was already pouring rain three hours before the start of the game.

“Influence determined this weather,” said Di Salvo immediately before kick-off. And the ex-pro (including Bayern, Rostock) should be right. Despite being outnumbered at half-time and two penalties, the DFB selection did not get beyond a disappointing 1-1 draw.

also read

Di Salvo doesn’t win Premiere

It all started with a setback. After Keitel lost the ball, the long ball comes to Dor Turgeman (19). The attacker goes into a one-on-one duel with our captain Yann Aurel Bisseck (22). And makes the defender courted by Inter Milan really wet with a body fake. His conclusion to the lead was then only a matter of form (20th minute).

But Bisseck made up for his mistake just six minutes later. After a Stiller free-kick, the 1.96-meter cabinet heads the ball to equalize.

Dangerous situation in Brazil Players are not allowed to leave the pitch

What: AP 22.06.2023

Really bitter: Ironically, our top star Youssoufa Moukoko (18) is unlucky that evening.

After just 65 seconds, our DFB team received a penalty after two-time international Kevin Schade (21/Brentford) was knocked off his feet in the penalty area by Israel defender Roy Revivo (20).

Moukoko grabs the ball, steps up – and misses (3rd minute). Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz (22) was able to parry the poorly shot penalty in the left corner.

That miss seemed to bother the striker a bit. After a quarter of an hour, the ball bounces off the Dortmunder. Bitter, because otherwise he would have been through and would only have had to overcome the Israel keeper on his own.

Catastrophic goal shot training Teammates laugh at the ex-BVB star

What: Instagram 22.06.2023

Speaking of goalkeeper. Our number 1 Noah Atubolu (21) caused a shock in the 13th minute when he played the ball straight into the feet of Oz Bilu (22). But Freiburg can iron out his faux pas himself.

After 36 minutes, Moukoko is back in focus. A long-range shot from Stuttgart’s Josha Vagnoman (22) ends up in the goal. But the goal doesn’t count because Moukoko blocked Israel goalkeeper Peretz’s view from an offside position.

Referee Willy Delajod helped for the second half by throwing Eden Karzev (23) off with yellow and red after an alleged foul on Hoffenheim’s Angelo Stiller (22) in the 45th minute – a joke decision.

Shortly before the end, the hope of the threesome for Germany. Birthday boy Tom Krauss (22) was elbowed in the face by Israel captain Gil Cohen in the penalty area. Elfer again! This time, Hertha striker Jessic Ngankam (22) is playing. And fails too. Germany has a penalty problem!

With the 1: 1 Germany in Group C has to tremble for progress. Everything is at stake for the DFB selection against the Czech Republic on Sunday. EM favorite England is waiting on Wednesday (6 p.m./ Sat.1).

U21: Atubolu – Vagnoman, Bisseck, Matriciani, Netz (85. Weißhaupt) – Stiller, Keitel, Krauß – Schade, Moukoko (82. Weiper), Huseinbasic (72. Ngankam).