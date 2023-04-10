From a booth, he called his sister and told her that he “needed to get some air” | Her family has been waiting for her return for three decades

July 8, 1994. The phone rings at Mari Carmen’s house. She and her husband sleep, her 7-month-old baby does too. “I’m not home…”, she hears herself nervously. It was five o’clock in the morning. On the other side of the line is her little sister, Ana Belén. “I need to catch my breath…Tell Mommy and Daddy.”

Her name is Ana Belén Jiménez Armiñana, He is 18 years old, and a normal life. It is true that hours before that call she had a small family fight. She went to drink coffee and came home later than agreed. At night, much later. “You had us very worried, Ana Belén.” The ‘fight’ with her parents was resolved on the spot, she said she understood the concern, that he was not going to do it anymore. She went to bed, calm, but at dawn she left the house. Something made him snap out of her.

“But where are you going to go, Ana Belén? Go home or I’ll call dad and we’ll go look for you,” Mari Carmen answered by phone. She was in a booth. Coins are heard falling. “It will only be a couple of days,” says Ana Belén. She sounds a little beep. “I have 9 pesetas left…”. Her sister insists: “But where are you going to go?” I’m losing the signal. After cutting herself, Mari Carmen started the first beat. She notified her father and they toured Villarrobledo (Albacete), there was no trace, she was no longer there. Ana Belen He disappeared that early morning. 29 years have passed. They have not seen her again.

“What happened? What went wrong? What was wrong with him? We have been asking ourselves the same questions for almost three decades,” laments the woman. Together with CASO ABIERTO, Prensa Ibérica’s event and investigation portal, she goes back to 1994. To the fateful day on which they lost Ana Belén.

“It’s hot, don’t go out now”

“My sister wanted to go out for coffee,” Mari Carmen starts. “They had just finished eating and my mother told her not to go, that it was very hot,” she reconstructs. Ana Belén insisted. “My mother told her that she had to clean up the kitchen, that there were things to do at home. So my sister said she wasn’t latewho drank coffee and came back, and took care of the remaining tasks,” he recalls.

“It was nine at night and he had not returned.” Ana Belén would arrive at eleven. “Before there were no cell phones… and my mother was super worried.” They argued: “you can’t do this, we don’t know if something has happened to you or you’ve been hit, give us even a call.” Ana Belén promised not to do it again. “Apparently everything was normal, but I don’t know what happened to make me leave the house at 5 in the morning.”

“It wasn’t there, no matter how hard we searched.” The concern was maximum. Ana Belén took medication, since she had suffered from epileptic attacks since she was little. “But where is she going to go?” They turned to the Civil Guard. “On the way, we passed by the workshop where my father worked,” explains her sister. At the door they found a note and her bracelet: “I’m going away for a few days, I need to think. I have taken 1,100 pesetas from my mother’s purse and I have pills for three days. Don’t worry.” In front, the booth from which he called.

“We went to the train station, to the bus station…”. In both They denied having seen anyone with the characteristics of the young woman.. They also assured that no ticket had been dispensed. “Someone had to pick her up in a car or something, because there was no trace of Ana Belén.”

Police protocol required waiting 48 hours to start the search. That he was young didn’t help. “It will be a one-off thing, it will come back, everyone told us.” They wanted to believe in it, they wanted to believe in the note, that Ana Belén was going to return.

“He was only wearing what he was wearing: pants -black shorts-, a white T-shirt and black sandal-type shoes. He was without documentation. He did not carry his medication for more days. You want to think that it’s a teenager thing, that he would be at a friend’s house, or someone, I don’t know, from his environment… We started calling everyone, family, distant cousins… “. Everyone had the same answer: Ana Belén was not there.

Tips, money and fake calls

Two days, three, a week, a month passed… His absence completely transformed his home. Cayetano and Antonia, her parents, “devoted themselves body and soul to looking for her.” The first was moved by faith: “I won’t stop until I find her.” Antonia, the disappearance of the three girls in Alcasser, at the same time, robbed her of her strength: “we will never hear from her again, we will not find her”.

Both left work, “his life was translated into searching.” He left the workshop he shared with his brother. Antonia did not return to the municipal market, to the grocery store, where she works with her father. Cayetano also created AFADECOR (Association of the Disappeared of Castilla-La Mancha) and mobilized all the media of the time. The objective was only one: to find Ana Belén.

The calls came. The ‘clues’, all false. “We had to change the landline because my mother received calls from bad people. They told her that my sister was in a brothel…” and a thousand macabre inventions. “My mother began to have seizures, she even swallowed pills… a horror”.

in a wasteland

Sects, brothels and endless cities and towns. They went through everything and nothing led to Ana Belén. Cayetano, devastated, He offered the little he had saved as a reward: three million pesetas. “I didn’t know what to do anymore,” recalls Mari Carmen“there, even, he was in danger“.

There were not a few calls that claimed to know where the young woman was. Cayetano went wherever she went. “My father would go alone many times and to the appointment he would bring part of the money,” she recalls. In one of them they quoted him in a field. “Three hooded men appeared“Describes his daughter. Luckily that day some civilian guards had accompanied him. They returned, without answers, once again.

Time made the intensity of the search slacken. “My father searched practically alone. He had the help of two policemen who accompanied him on certain occasions, in his free time, but he was in charge of the trips, the expenses, the hotels, printing the brochures…”.

“In a wall”

“What happened that morning? Did he meet someone?”, the same questions, without an answer, for three decades. Thirty years in which the family has lived through moments of real shock. They fought the absence, but also with false seers, false leads and rumors.

“You heard hoaxes, gossip, which led to news that someone cared to publish,” Mari Carmen hurts. One of them, very painful, assured that The remains of Ana Belén had been found in a nearby house. “It is a house, they said, that communicated with my parents’ garage. They said that my mother had walled it up. That was published.”

“Stop looking for her”

They called from all over Spain, but Valencia he became the protagonist. “We have always had most of the ‘clues’ there. In fact, my parents traveled on many occasions to gather information. Sometimes they called and told us to stop looking, that they were with her, but she could not reach her,” she recalls.

In that impasse of calls, the one that stirred everyone the most came, the one from the Villarrobledo registry.

“Someone contacted the registry. We are talking about a lot of years ago, everything was on paper, everything was in person. We needed to go to the sites to ask for the documentation,” she explains, “and someone called the registry to ask for my sister’s documentation. This gentleman did not know how to manage the call, it was a great possibility of having collected information and, nevertheless, He told him that he could not give him any information because he had to go in person“. They did not call back.

“No problem”

Mari Carmen had another son. Ana Belén did not know him. Cayetano, his father, died of cancer in 2006. “I know he is not resting, he said, I cannot die without knowing where Ana Belén is… In her last days she suffered from physical pain, which she had a lot, but also from knowing that time was running out.” The witness, in search of her, she takes it: “We just want to hug her. We haven’t done it for 30 years… We just want her to know that nothing is wrong, that she can come back.”

Relive the moments lived with your sister. She remembers that “she was a super cheerful person, who loved music and was very conceited, she liked to dress up a lot.” He also remembers that she wanted to study hairdressing, but she didn’t finish it. “Something had to happen that afternoon for her to have to go out no matter what, for her to be late…”. There are no complaints or questions. “If he doesn’t want to come back, don’t, we just need a call, to tell us he’s okay.”