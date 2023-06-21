Missing girl in Florence, new strategy for Kata: what happens with the cameras

The images recorded by all the cameras in Florence will be acquired in the hope of finding useful elements for the search for Mia Kataleya Chiclio Alvarez, the 5-year-old Peruvian girl who disappeared on June 10 while she was playing in the courtyard of the former Astor hotel, where she lived with the family. According to beraking latest news, this is one of the outcomes of the summit held today in the Florentine prosecutor’s office with the coordination of the deputy prosecutor Luca Tescaroli, who is conducting the investigations with the deputy Christine Von Borries. The meeting at the courthouse planned the next activities of the magistrates with the Ros and the soldiers of the Investigative Nucleus of the provincial command of the carabinieri.

Read also: Missing girl in Florence, the world of football moves to find Kata

The images of the surveillance cameras present in the area of ​​the former hotel would not have provided any useful information regarding the disappearance of Kata, as the family members call the child. Hence the need to widen the perimeter of the videos recorded by the video cameras which has been extended to the entire city, so as to be able to identify braids linked to the possible kidnappers of the 5-year-old girl. “Kata has been kidnapped”, continue to repeat the father Miguel Angel Romero Chicclo and mother Kathrine Alvarez, after no trace of her was found in the former hotel after a maxi inspection by the carabinieri with the special departments Gis, Sis and Ros lasted two days. In the meantime, she continues the examination of the artifacts seized by the carabinieri during the inspections. You try everything, with the path of kidnapping which is the most frequented.

Read also: Florence, the truth of the former commander of the Ris: the kidnapping of Kata was premeditated

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

