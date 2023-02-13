The last person to see the woman, a waitress and mother of a 22-year-old, was her boyfriend, whom the Mossos have investigated.

“See you on Thursday. I’ll tell you what’s happening to me,” she told her friend before hanging up. It was July 19, 2022. In a couple of days they had met to eat, to catch up, something was wrong. On the same day, the day of the meal, he would go to the house of another friend, with whom he lived seasonally, to pick up some clothes. He did not show up. Mónica, 45, had several more plans that Thursday, they were all missing. She did not go to work that she had that weekend. She also did not call her mother, who had just been operated on.

eventual waitress, lover of electronic music, partying and nightlife, no one has seen her again. “It’s very hard”, she speaks with CASO ABIERTO, portal of events and investigation of Prensa Ibérica, María Jesús, her sister. “We thought it would be a few days, we wanted to believe that the same thing was out there. But after analyzing everything, the Mossos d’Esquadra have recognized that it looks bad.” Her name is Mónica de la Llana and since July 21 she has been missing from her home in La Morera de Montsant (Tarragona).

Monica, in some photos from her personal album. | Ceded by her family to OPEN CASE.

“At first we didn’t give it importance,” María Jesús backs down. Monica came and went. She had no permanent job or home of her own. Her lack of stable work had forced him to rent her apartment owned by her. “She lived with friends, other days at my mother’s house, in Valls (Tarragona)…”. For a few months he had lived with C., a man with whom he had been in a relationship for a few months. It was precisely there that he lost track, in that area is where his phone went off.

A phone that disconnects, nothing more. There are no clues, clues or anything that leads to Monica. His life, improvised, without routine, makes it difficult to follow in his footsteps. “It is not known for sure when she disappeared,” laments her sister. Neither where nor how. According to what has been reconstructed, the last person to see her is him, her partner. His phone has become a key piece for the family and for the research team.

Last connection

“Sometimes he did, disconnected, didn’t answer you… I thought it would be one more, but A few days have passed since our mother’s operation, We had tried to talk to her and she didn’t seem normal anymore.”

Years ago Mónica and María Jesús had been thick and thin, two close sisters, but they opted for different lives and that disconnected them. “Monica lived independently; although she was a facade, in reality, she needed her family, her friends, she did not like loneliness,” laments her sister.

Lover of the party, of the night, “He worked in DJ environments. He loved electronic music, he made mixes on his computer, he liked to dance…”.

Monica was very active on her social networks, she loved to upload photos and music. | OPEN CASE

At the end of July, the alert went off: “my mother, who was going to have an important operation, wrote a message, tried to call her, but no signal. At first, we let it go,” says her sister. “But one day, I was having breakfast with a friend and we decided to check the date of the last time my sister had connected to WhatsApp.” María Jesús went directly to her sister’s profile :”the last connection was on July 21. We were at the beginning of August… It gave me a chill. That was impossible, “he says.” We looked at his Facebook and his last publication was earlier “. María Jesús turned to the rest of the networks, they were the same. It was when her mother and she decided to denounce the mossos.

Mónica de la Llana, in an image provided by her family. | OPEN CASE

“Mónica de la Llana. 45 years old, slim build. Dark hair and shaved on the sides. eyes between green and brownscar on the lip”. The family tried to contribute key elements in your description. “We don’t know anything. What worries us the most is her last connection. Monica is very active in networks, she would put a flower on her head, she would put it up; she would put on a hat, she would upload it…”. She had not written for more than a week.

“Bad treatments”

The mossos began their investigations. “They started with the typical…”, describes María Jesús. “They tried to obtain information from friends, partners, from their circle.” Is when they found out that Monica had a boyfriend and that, furthermore, their relationship was not going well. Also that she had met him the same day she disappeared and she didn’t go. Before disappearing, she told a friend: “I’ll tell you what’s happening to me.” They found out thata mobile phone went out in La Morera de Montsant.

“According to the repeaters, the last location of the mobile is located there.” The repeaters also indicate that the last call he made was at 7:50 a.m. on July 21. He went to her boyfriend, the call lasted three minutes. “He has said that he last saw her at noon, that he took her to the bus stop, that he was going to work,” she says.

“It doesn’t fit…she didn’t work until the weekend.” Without cameras, the mossos took a statement from the driver, He doesn’t remember seeing anyone with Monica’s description. at that stop, not to get on his bus either. On her agenda, the most immediate plan Monica had was a meal in Reusto which he did not attend.

“I am collecting everything to leave tomorrow. I came to be calm and I meet a guy who has to do what he says and conditions me to not be able to be me,” he wrote to a friend

María Jesús tried to contact her sister’s friends. “Yo I didn’t know much about his private life anymore.He didn’t tell me, but of course, his friends did.”

They told her that she was working that weekend and that it was strange that he had left having to work. Not everyone knew about their new relationship, “they had been dating for about six or eight months… not much more”, but those who knew define it as toxic, conflictive. “There were scenes of mistreatment. Beating… they argued. He hit her, I know, and I think my sister hit him too.”

Asthma attack and anxiety

“See you and I’ll tell you”, the words with which Mónica said goodbye to her friend the last time they spoke remain in the mind of María Jesús. They were able to rescue some messages sent by Monica herself a few weeks before she disappeared: “I’m living with a boy who doesn’t behave well with me at all. I have an anxiety attack and asthma. I’m packing everything to leave tomorrow. I came to La Morera de Montsant to be calm and I meet a guy who has to do what he says and conditions me to not be me”.

He, for being the last person to see her, for the relationship they describe, became suspicious. “We don’t know him. We haven’t seen him before or since. He hasn’t called us to see if we need anything… It’s his partner and he’s been missing for seven monthsthe only thing we can say is that we are surprised that you do not contact us, that you do not worry”. Investigators have taken a statement from him on several occasions: “I think there are contradictions, but at the moment there are no more”.

“It doesn’t look good”

No news, no trace, no clues. Monica’s alert has been disseminated through social networks, television and the media. Nothing, nobody, has contributed anything. “There is nothing,” laments María Jesús. “We think that it is not a voluntary disappearance. As the mossos told us, it doesn’t look good.”

Without bank movements, Mónica -asthmatic and with heart disease- has not withdrawn her medication since then. “It was the first thing they looked at, pharmacies and hospitals from all over Spain. No one has gone with Monica’s card to look for anything.”

the researchers focus on your latest conversations, your location, your contacts, thanks to the cloned from your phone. “They are doing everything they can to find her, we know.” Her family waits, he thinks, he tries: “They did something to my sister, intentional or not, but They have killed my sister, they have buried her, they have thrown her somewhere…“. He contains himself, composes himself and asks for help: “if anyone knows anything, even the slightest thing, we would really appreciate it, contact the police, please”.

Her family, her environment, struggle to find her: “we need help, please”. | OPEN CASE

Sister, mother -she has a 22-year-old son-, daughter and friend. Everyone agrees that the world of the night, everything that comes with it, changed her, “but she was still a very good girl.” The first to do favors, very much of his family, although he liked to argue. María Jesús remembers the shared moments. She says that Mónica was always the right eye of her father -now deceased, he was a Civil Guard-. They went shopping, they put on makeup together… “I think she had the false idea that she didn’t fit in with us, like we didn’t love her…”, laments her sister. “It isn’t true”. They have been looking for her for seven months, fighting her anxiety: “the worst thing is not knowing if we are going to find her.”