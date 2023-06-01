MISSING SURFER IN CÁDIZ | Alejandro was spending a few days in Zahara de los Atunes when he lost his trail

The Civil Guard called his family at dawn, in Madrid: “Two people have warned that his things have been on the beach for hours, but he is not there”

“Are you related to Alejandro? We are calling him because two passers-by have found his backpack, his phone, his wallet and his documentation on Playa de los Alemanes (Zahara de los Atunes, Cádiz)”. They were three in the morning on July 14, 2020, when Esther, Alejandro’s sister, picked up the phone and on the other end she found the voice of a Civil Guard agent. “All his stuff is there, but his brother isn’t there.”

Almost three years have passed since then. They have not seen him again. There are no clues, indications, that lead to his whereabouts. “The truth,” laments Esther, one of her sisters – in total there are six -, “we have the same information since that call, she disappeared, there is nothing else.” The following days there were land, sea and air raids. Volunteers, drones, helicopters, divers and the GEAS of the Civil Guard participated, “it was a great display in which everyone was involved, and I will always appreciate it, but there is no trace of Alejandro.” He is not.

A lover of boxing, surfing and swimming, his backpack appeared in Playa de los Alemanes (Cádiz). |

Is called Alejandro Martín Guijarro and disappeared at the age of 41, almost three years ago.. From Madrid, fun and sociable; adventurous and active, “the most athletic of the six”. He likes boxing, athletics and is passionate about the sea. Airbus mechanical technician, his career started in Getafewhere he always lived, but he spent the last nine years in Seville, he asked to go there.

The coast, the sea, were partly to blame, “Cádiz was closer there to swim, surf…”. “It didn’t surprise anyone when his stuff washed up on the beach. As soon as he was a couple of days old, he would go to the coast.” That she did not appear, that they could not reconstruct their steps, yes.

“Abandoned” towel and backpack

“The people who handed over their belongings,” Esther backs down, “recounted that at noon, I don’t know the exact time, they saw my brother’s things on the shore. At dusk that couple was still on the beach and, seeing that that towel and that backpack was still there, they seemed abandoned, he decided to notify the Civil Guard”. The agents immediately notified his family in Madrid.

“It was weird,” he revives. “I remember that when they call me, I tell the rest of the siblings, but not my mother. I thought: the same thing is there, she has gone with someone… It was early morning, she did not want to scare her.” They made a pact, not to tell him anything for now. “But, I don’t know why, he gave me a bad feeling and in the end I told him. My brother is not like that, nothing like this had ever happened. So hours later we had met for breakfast and I told him.” The alarm went off definitively when he received a call from a colleague of his brother: “Alejandro had not gone to work.”

They filed the complaint and the search protocol was activated, Maritime Rescue participated “and volunteer divers arrived, because of course, according to what my brother’s things have been found, Everything indicates that he bathed in the sea and well, he didn’t come out of the water…“. Not everything fits. The investigation continues and summary secrecy is imposed. The search has not stopped yet.

I wasn’t surfing

At the start, the researchers focused on the sea. Maritime Rescue alerted of currents in the area. “We are from the interior, we did not understand much, but apparently that beach, apparently, is a virgin beach. It has many currents and can confuse, it does not seem agitated, it seems that the sea is calm, but not below. It is treacherous”.

They ruled out that Alejandro was surfing: “They have told us that this beach is not for surfing and, furthermore, his board appeared at his house.” This narrowed the search range a bit, “swimming doesn’t get as far from shore as surfing.” They beat, on foot, also the surroundings. “They looked at the lighthouse, the rocks… and nothing, no trace of him.”

Alejandro, in photos from the family album. | OPEN CASE

Two days before

Without a trace, without news, without advances, parallel to the raids, the Civil Guard questioned their environment. Esther did too. “Living abroad, perhaps there was something we did not know. I asked those around him and they assured that he had no problems. Nobody stands out at all, both those at work and his group of friends. Everything was fine.”

Single, adventurous and happy. They learned that Alejandro had a few days off when he disappeared. “We know that taking advantage of that couple of days he had, he went to Zahara, he did it whenever he could, we were not surprised.” The analysis of the mobile confirmed that Alejandro left his house in Bormujos (Seville) a couple of days before. “But, from when he arrives until he disappears, those two days, where did he stay?”. From the moment he leaves until the Civil Guard calls, everything goes black. “We have not been able to find out if he slept in a hostel, if he slept with someone… There is no record and no one has told us anything. It’s weird, because sleeping in the car, I don’t think, really, he wasn’t like that.”

Missing pieces. Nothing fits. “Who was she with? Where did she sleep?” The reconstruction of his steps seems impossible. “Since there is a secret summary, perhaps the Civil Guard has more information, we don’t… If anyone knows what could have happened the day my brother disappeared,” he begs, “please say so. If you have any little information, it would be important because we don’t even know where he slept”.

“Everything indicates that my brother bathes and doesn’t get out of the water, but there are things that don’t fit”

“Everything indicates that my brother bathes and doesn’t get out of the water,” Esther breaks down, “but… I don’t know.” For almost three years she, her mother, her brothers, have lived to find. “I find it hard to believe that all this time has already passed. We move on because we have no other choice“. They live with the eternal question: what happened?

He clings to the law of the sea: “It should have come out, because everything it takes, it returns…. They tell us that it’s been three years, that maybe there’s nothing left of him, I don’t know… not even the swimsuit has appeared.

Alejandro would be 44 years old today. Athletic build, brown eyes, 78 kilos, height 1.82 m. Esther, on behalf of everyone, appreciates every minute spent to find it: “the search was very extensive, I can’t complain, but it’s been a long time and I don’t want my brother’s case to remain there, forgotten, unresolved”. Intelligent, smiling, but shy “although from the photos it doesn’t give that feeling.” Restless, traveler and with a large circle of friends. “We need that if someone knows something, no matter how small, please tell us.” Lover -a lot- of chess. “My father bought us the board when we were little just for him.” Remember each game… The chips are placed, the board ready, he is missing.