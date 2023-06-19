Missing tourist submarine visiting wreck of Titanic

World

Up to 5 guests would be aboard the submersible, the Boston Coast Guard confirms

A submarine used to bring groups of tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic has lost its tracks in these hours in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of the American continent. The BBC reports it, specifying that the alarm has been triggered and the search has been started. Up to 5 guests would be on board the submarine, confirms the Boston Coast Guard, cited by various American media and then also taken up by the Guardian and other British newspapers. The Independent online adds that the boat is managed by the tour operator OceanGate Expeditions, which offers 8-day dives at a cost of $250,000 per person.

The small submarine is part of a flotilla of underwater vehicles used by private companies to take small groups of tourists into the depths of the ocean to visit the seabed on which the remains of the famous ocean liner lie at 3800 meters below sea level. The Titanic was launched over a century ago with the reputation of an “unsinkable” ship, but sank with many of its passengers in 1912 after hitting an iceberg, on the first crossing between England and America, in a maritime disaster that remained in the annals until to be told by books and films.

