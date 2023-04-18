Mistakes not to be made with running shoes

Everyone says it: le scarpe da running they are the only truly important and weighted expense to make when you are dedicated to running. And yet there are some trivial mistakes that we more or less all run into with our running shoes. Like these 8, absolutely not to be committed.

Use the same shoes for running and for going to the gym

Each shoe for its use. Considering that by now even the most traditionalist of runners has come to terms with the reasons why even a runner can benefit from going to the gym, running and training (on machines or following functional routines such as Crossfit or similar) it is not exactly the same thing. The running shoes they are made to run essentially in one continuous line: They cushion and stabilize but lack the structure to do anything else like lift weights or jump. Nor are they designed to make sudden lateral movements. And the feet are the first to notice.

Buying the same shoes that others buy

Each foot is unique, often even relative to the same person. So buying a pair of running shoes is not a matter of current fashion or even a brand or fashion colors. Buying the right pair of running shoes is one foot support issue, of body conformation, weight, distances traveled, frequency with which you train, and much more. So it’s better to rely on a specialized shop that maybe even does an analysis of the foot support and that understands your needs.

Choose running shoes of the same size as the moccasins

Sizes and shoe sizes are often indicative and approximate, between the same running shoes and obviously between different types of shoes. So before blindly buying a pair of running shoes, it’s better to try them on, also considering a couple of factors: feet tend to swell in the evening; feet tend to swell when running. For which a pair of shoes that seemed perfect because they were tried on in the morning in the shop they can become narrow or short when you go out for a run in the evening. Ideally the correct size for a pair of running shoes is the one that leaves a toe space in the toe, otherwise the risk of black and breaking nails is just around the corner.

Lacing shoes that are too loose

Running shoes are nothing more than a continuation of the foot aimed at cushioning the impact with the ground. Leaving the laces too soft causes the foot to move inside the shoe, nullifying the protection effect during support and causing plantar fasciitis or Achilles tendon pain. The right tension to tie your shoes? You simply don’t have to take them off without undoing them.

Tie the laces too tight

It is the other side of the coin of the previous point, with even more simply imaginable consequences: tendon pain, irritation, redness, swelling.

Using running shoes for too long

As we said before: running shoes are the natural continuation of the foot and must contain and cushion. But it is inevitable that step by step, kilometer after kilometre, i materials from which they are made deteriorate, losing all property. When to change running shoes? Around 700 km it’s time to start thinking about it, but there are those who change them even earlier.

Washing shoes too often and/or in the washing machine

Sure, shoes get dirty and sometimes even smell. But it is necessary resist the temptation to throw them in the washing machine: hot water, the spin cycle and detergents devastate the materials, ashortening the life of shoes and reducing their ability to cushion and contain. Better to keep some foot smell and clean by hand with a damp cloth as explained here. And if they are wet from the rain, stay away from the radiator or the hair dryer: a page of a newspaper rolled up and stuffed inside is enough to absorb the humidity (and the smell too).

Stay true to the same model

True, when you feel comfortable with a pair of shoes, you tend not to change them anymore, thinking they are the best. But it’s also true that running shoe brands expect updates every year or two, and the same model it can become something very different from the previous version. Normally the shoes that arrive in numerous versions are the most successful ones, but often between model 1 and 5 there is no longer any point of contact. Also in this case: before buying sight unseen, it is better to ask a specialist shop for advice, or read the reviews of other runners.

