Mister Gaudio does not seek extenuating circumstances: "Heavy and well-deserved defeat"
Mister Gaudio does not seek extenuating circumstances: "Heavy and well-deserved defeat"

Mister Gaudio does not seek extenuating circumstances: “Heavy and well-deserved defeat”

A clear defeat and for the Accademia Pavese the appointment with the first points in the championship is still postponed. At the end of the match Gianluca Gaudio, coach of the Pavia team, comments on the difficult moment of his team which in these first three matches has collected as many defeats against Oltrepò, Pavia and Club Milano. «The result is clear and leaves no room for many words, we just have to do mea culpa – underlines Gaudio -. In the first half we did good things and had some opportunities to take the lead which unfortunately we did not take advantage of. The first fraction could have ended with a different result, but it wasn’t like that ».

The negative turning point came in the second half when the Pavesi failed to react after the second goal from Club Milano, they skidded and immediately collected the third goal. «We suffered the opponent and this must not happen – analyzes Gaudio again -. We were hit and were unable to react. This is not good, in these situations we must not stop playing, but instead react. This was not the case this time. “Now the Academy will return to work on the field to try to find the key in this difficult start to the season and find the first points that could unlock the team also from a mental point of view.” It is also a head problem – concludes the red and white coach -, during the week we work hard, but obviously it is not enough and it is necessary to touch other keys to reverse the trend as soon as possible. “In this perspective, Sunday’s game will be fundamental. next when Vis Nova Giussano will arrive in Sant’Alessio, the only team that, like the Academy, has not yet scored points at this start of the championship.

