Mister Tosoni is honest “I save only the final result of this match”

RIVAROLO Canavese

Wet debut with an away victory and moreover in a derby: there are all the ingredients to be satisfied, but not for Mr. Giampaolo Tosoni’s “cake”, which saves only the final result.

«Of course we are happy for the three points scored on an always difficult field like this – comments the Ivorian coach – but I am far from being satisfied with the performance. We played badly, someone overheard the first game, I didn’t see anything I tried this week. Only one action in the 90 ‘, which led to the goal and for this reason the regret of not having created the conditions to close the match is even greater, it is not what we want. Our approach to the match must be something else – he continues – on this aspect we must work as early as the next training session and have an extra gear as soon as possible ».

Tosoni’s judgment was rather severe, also considering the extenuating circumstances that each team inevitably has at the beginning of the year: “Absolutely the victory is important, good feedback was given by the defense, who controlled well, risking only on the occasion of episodes, but I repeat that we must enter the field with another head ».

Paradoxically, the glass was half full despite the defeat for the grenade coach Manuel Lami: “A goal on a shot and a half suffered throughout the match – is the bitter debut of the grenade trainer – it’s a shame because after a first phase of study we kept the remaining 75 ‘, holding the reins of the game for long sections of the match: beyond the defeat I saw a good hold until the end. Unfortunately we pay for several defections, out-of-shape elements and important injuries such as Reano, Patrono and Soncini; preparing a squad of which almost half I will not have available for a while longer forces us to reorganize ourselves quickly and well ». –

