The event will take place on Sunday 5 March and offers a 17-kilometre route with an 800-metre difference in altitude – along cross-country ski trails and groomed trails in the shadow of Monte Piana and the Tre Cime. Alongside the actual race, there will also be the “Family Run”, a non-competitive event of 4 kilometers of development and 160 meters of positive difference in height, with free registration for children under the age of 10.

The departure will be given at 9.30 near the Loita school camp. Following the start of the Family Run. The awards ceremony will take place from 2pm.

The event is organized by Cadini Promotion, in collaboration with the Municipality of Auronzo di Cadore, Alpine Rescue and the Italian Alpine Club. Registrations can be completed on the website www.trecimeexperience.com and will close when the maximum pre-established number of participants is reached (200 competitors) or in any case by February 24th. You can also register for the Family Run on Sunday morning, from 7 to 9 in the starting area. For the competitive test, the medical certificate of competitive fitness is required.

«Misurina presents itself with snow at its best and we are ready for this fourth edition» explains Ivano Molin, president of Cadini Promotion. «There are many volunteers who support us and the support of Mico, Nortec and Scarpa is fundamental, three companies that have always been with us and with which we also collaborate for summer events. We are waiting for many competitors, especially children and teenagers: Misurina Winter Run wants to be a mountain and snow festival».

Insights: www.trecimeexperience.com