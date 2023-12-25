Mitch Garver agrees to a two-year deal with the Mariners (source)

Mariners sign Mitch Garver to 2-year, $24 million deal

By Mark Feinsand

The Seattle Mariners have made a big offseason move, agreeing to a two-year, $24 million deal with catcher Mitch Garver, according to a source. The deal is contingent on Garver passing a physical examination.

Garver, who became a free agent for the first time in his career after a standout performance in the World Series with the Texas Rangers, hit .270 with 19 home runs in 2023. He also played first base and served as a designated hitter for the majority of his 87 games with the Rangers.

Though he has a career OPS of .825, Garver has struggled to stay healthy and has never played in more than 102 games in a single season. His defensive metrics as a catcher in 2023 were also less than stellar, with poor pop time and blocking numbers.

Despite these challenges, Garver had a breakout year with the Minnesota Twins in 2019, hitting 31 home runs and earning a Silver Slugger Award as a catcher.

The addition of Garver is expected to bolster the Mariners’ lineup and provide them with a reliable option behind the plate. Stay tuned for more updates as the deal progresses.

