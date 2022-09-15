Home Sports Mitchell: Initially thought to join the Knicks, the Cavaliers are now strong on paper – yqqlm
Original title: Mitchell: Initially thought to join the Knicks, the Cavaliers are now strong on paper

On September 15th, Beijing time, today the Cavaliers held a press conference for new aid Donovan Mitchell. At the press conference, Mitchell and the team’s general manager Kobe Altman and coach JB Bickerstaff showed the No. 45 jersey.

It is worth mentioning that Darius Garland and Caris LeVert also appeared at the press conference. Talking about joining the Cavaliers through a trade, Mitchell said: “This is a team that is very eager to make a comeback.”

“Honestly, I didn’t know I was coming to Cleveland. At first, I thought I was going to be traded to the Knicks,” Mitchell said. So many talented youngsters, including Garland, Jarrett (Allen), LeVert and (Evan) Mobley, that’s why I’m excited.”

“On paper, we’re a strong team,” Mitchell continued, “but we still need to work hard to be a championship contender.”

As a kid growing up in New York, how did you become a Cavaliers fan? Mitchell said, “It’s all because of LeBron (James). So, I’m not just a LeBron fan, I’m a Cavaliers fan.”

This summer, the Jazz sent Rudy Gobert and Mitchell away one after another. In this regard, Mitchell said: “When Gobert was traded and left the team, I knew I would be traded.”

Bickerstaff said of Mitchell: “His (Mitchell) arrival will not change the way we play, and I believe he can adapt to the identity of the new team immediately.”

Mitchell, 26, played 67 regular-season games for the Jazz last season, averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.8 minutes per game. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more

