Mitterdorfer election takes place on July 8th

Klaus Mitterdorfer will be elected the new president of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) on July 8th in the city of Salzburg. As the association announced on Monday, the Extraordinary Federal General Assembly will take place on that day.

The Carinthian head of state Mitterdorfer was proposed by the ÖFB election committee for the presidency on April 28, so his official enthronement is only a matter of form. After the resignation of Gerhard Milletich, Johann Gartner has been running the ÖFB business on an interim basis since January 31.

