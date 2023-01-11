Mixed joys and sorrows for Malaysia Badminton Open 2023-01-11 12:18:13.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Wang Yi

The 2023 Malaysian Badminton Open kicked off in Kuala Lumpur on the 10th. The performance of the Chinese team players on that day was mixed.

Guoyu played in all events of men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles that day. In the men’s singles, Shi Yuqi narrowly lost 1:2 to the No. 4 seed in this competition, Zhou Tiancheng from Chinese Taipei. Weng Hongyang also lost to Danish player Antonsen 1:2 and missed the promotion.

Chinese women’s singles player Han Yue defeated India’s Nehwal 2-1. He Bingjiao lost to Mariska Dongzong of Indonesia at 11:21 and 17:21, and unfortunately stopped in the first round.

Chinese men’s doubles team Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang and He Jiting/Zhou Haodong both lost 1:2 to their respective opponents and missed the next round.

In women’s doubles, the Chinese team Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan easily defeated the Dutch team Gill/Serning at 21:11 and 21:14 and advanced smoothly.

In the mixed doubles competition, the Chinese team Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong beat the Chinese Taipei team Yang Boxuan/Hu Lingfang 21:8 and 21:14, and the other Chinese team Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping defeated the German team Rams 21:17 and 23:21 Fuss/Lochau successfully advanced.

The 2023 Malaysia Badminton Open is a Super 1000 event on the World Badminton Tournament. This open will end on January 15.