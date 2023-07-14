Home » Mixture of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic
Sports

Mixture of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

by admin
Mixture of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

In Wimbledon in the semifinals: the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz Image: dpa

Federer’s finesse, Nadal’s fighting spirit, Djokovic’s mental strength: Carlos Alcaraz is the new big number in men’s tennis. At just 20 years old.

A man with a hat is nothing unusual at Wimbledon. At the posh All England Lawn Tennis Club, they’re notoriously traditionalists, and so does their headgear. The white and green fishing hat that Carlos Alcaraz is strolling around the complex with these days catches the eye. Because you probably don’t even offend the Spaniard when you realize that he’s more reminiscent of a tourist on his way to the beach than a tennis pro on his way to the semi-finals of the most famous tennis tournament in the world.

“Image is everything”, the great Andre Agassi once said in a commercial in the early 1990s. At that time he was still a young tennis rebel with a wild mane of hair and cut-off jeans on the court. Agassi later bitterly regretted the saying, and in years of lack of success he was repeatedly accused of it. But there was a grain of truth in it. Because image may not be everything, but sometimes it is quite a lot.

See also  Arthur Fils withdrew from the Queen's tournament and replaced by Rinderknech

You may also like

Honduras National Team Selects New Coach for 2026...

Skateboard Teenagers Showcase Skills in Victoria Harbor: Building...

Kwiatkowski wins hilltop finish on the Grand Colombier

Tour de France 2023, Kwiatkowski vince sul Grand...

Bundesliga: Bayer and Xabi Alonso lure the stars...

USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty

Hong Kong Golden Bulls Suffer Third Consecutive Loss...

Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern soccer players open the Bundesliga...

Lidl’s simple alternative that leaves the floor like...

Wimbledon: Not even a point deduction for moaning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy