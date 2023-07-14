Mixture of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

In Wimbledon in the semifinals: the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz Image: dpa

Federer’s finesse, Nadal’s fighting spirit, Djokovic’s mental strength: Carlos Alcaraz is the new big number in men’s tennis. At just 20 years old.

A man with a hat is nothing unusual at Wimbledon. At the posh All England Lawn Tennis Club, they’re notoriously traditionalists, and so does their headgear. The white and green fishing hat that Carlos Alcaraz is strolling around the complex with these days catches the eye. Because you probably don’t even offend the Spaniard when you realize that he’s more reminiscent of a tourist on his way to the beach than a tennis pro on his way to the semi-finals of the most famous tennis tournament in the world.

“Image is everything”, the great Andre Agassi once said in a commercial in the early 1990s. At that time he was still a young tennis rebel with a wild mane of hair and cut-off jeans on the court. Agassi later bitterly regretted the saying, and in years of lack of success he was repeatedly accused of it. But there was a grain of truth in it. Because image may not be everything, but sometimes it is quite a lot.

