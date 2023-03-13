The guests were already leading 2:0 in the eighth minute, and their lead increased to five goals in the third period. Petr Holík and Jiří Ondráček each scored two points for a goal and an assist. The only goal for the home team was scored by Finnish defender Alex Lintuniemi, the author of both Mladá Boleslav goals in the winning game on Saturday.

The opening goal was not even two minutes away. Brno striker Strömberg was able to take advantage of the opening power play of the match by knocking the puck into the goal area. Shortly afterwards, Holík stretched from the center of the circle and gave goalkeeper Krošelj no chance with a cannonball.

Photo: Vít Černý, CTK Luboš Horký from Brno in a battle with David Štich from Mladá Boleslav.Photo : Vit Černý, CTK

The home players tried to change the result in the second period, but the clear chances did not come. On the contrary, windows in their defense gradually began to open. One was used in the middle of the match by Flek, who sent the kicked puck in front of the goal by bouncing into the net from Pých’s skate.

Photo: Vít Černý, CTK Mladá Boleslav goalkeeper Gašper Krošelj collects.Photo : Vit Černý, CTK

The Slovenian goalkeeper Boleslav was able to cover the escapes of Zaťovič and Šalé, but Ondráček’s attempt from the 40th minute was already short. The home team Štich was no longer on the ice, and after an attack on one of the opponents, he received a penalty for five minutes and until the end of the game.

In the third period, Kometa focused more on defending the lead, and Ďaloga was able to assert himself once more. On the other side, Finnish defender Lintuniemi beat Furch with his third goal of the weekend.

Photo: Vít Černý, CTK Adam Jánošík from Mladá Boleslav and Kristián Pospíšil from Brno took to the ice.Photo : Vit Černý, CTK

The last time Mladá Boleslav missed the quarterfinals was in 2018, when they didn’t even make it to the playoffs. In the past two years, she was equally wrecked only in the semi-finals at the championship Třinec. On the contrary, Kometa was eliminated last year in the preliminary round after a 2:3 defeat with Liberec.