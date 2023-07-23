Ml. Boleslav – Jablonec 3:1, Kulič’s winning debut in Mladá Boleslav

Photogallery

Photo: Josef Vostárek, CTK

Mladá Boleslav football coach Marek Kulič.

Photo: Josef Vostárek, CTK

Dominik Pleštil from Jablonec and Benson Sakala from Boleslav.

Photo: Josef Vostárek, CTK

Mladoboleslav goalkeeper Matouš Trmal intervenes during a league match.

Mladá Boleslav defeated today’s opponent for the second time in a row and did not lose to him for the seventh time in a row. The home unbeaten streak in the league even extended to eight duels. Jablonec did not win away for the sixth time in a row.

Both teams went through big changes before the season. Jablonec coach Látal deployed six summer signings to the starting line-up, Serbian Tekijaški and Colombian Hurtado got a chance in the stopper pair. Home coach Kulič bet on Trmala, a returnee from Portugal, in goal. The forty-one-year-old captain Matějovský again controlled the game in the midfield.

And the team of the experienced gambler dominated from the beginning of the match. Already in the eighth minute, Jawo challenged Kušej to score with a crossed cross to the back post, who easily scored the fifth league goal in his career. Jablonec were angry that shortly before the goal, Hurtado remained lying down after a fight in the middle of the field, but referee Orel did not interrupt the game.

Hilál soon found Mareček in the penalty area, whose shot was deflected by Hanuš beyond the three posts with a great save. The home team did not increase the score even in the 36th minute after a great action by Matějovský with Jaw, whose low shot Kušej sent just high over the crossbar from close range.

The Central Bohemians increased the score after changing sides. Kostka found the rebound after a corner kick and fired the ball into the top corner of Hanuš’s goal with an exhibition volley from 30 meters. The new signing from Pardubice won the league for the first time since April last year and scored his fifth hit in the top flight.

In the 57th minute, Kušej switched roles with Jaw from the beginning of the match, found his teammate with a crossed cross, and the Gambian striker scored the ninth goal in the Czech league with another superb volley. On the contrary, Jablonec was clueless going forward. Moreover, in the 65th minute, North Bohemia was saved from another conceded goal by the crossbar after Suchomel’s shot.

It wasn’t until a quarter of an hour before the end that Jablonec were able to slightly dramatize the conclusion. Substitute Frenchman Alégué, who celebrated his league debut in style, lowered the goal with a precise shot against the post. As in the last season, both teams scored in the next duel. The North Bohemians subsequently created several obstacles, but did not reach the contact goal and failed for the fourth time in a row in Mladá Boleslav.

1st round of the first football league: FK Mladá Boleslav – FK Jablonec 3:1 (1:0) Goals: 8. Kušej, 47. Kostka, 57. Jawo – 75. Alégué. Referee: Orel – Vlček, Pečenka – Machálek (video). ŽK: Pulkrab – Slávik. Spectators: 3431. Mladá Boleslav: Trmal – Kostka, Suchý, Karafiát, Suchomel – Matějovský (70. Kubista), Sakala – Jawo, Mareček (70. Ladra), Kušej (81. Mašek) – Hilál (58. Pulkrab). Coach: Kulič. Jablonec: Hanuš – Slávik (78. Nykrín), Tekijaški, Hurtado, D. Souček (46. Alégué) – Pleštil (62. Schön), Kratochvíl, Považanec (84. Martinec), Čanturišvili – Drchal, Chramosta (62. F. Souček). Coach: Látal.