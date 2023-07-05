MLB All-Star Game 2023: Latino Players Shine in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park

Title: Seattle’s T-Mobile Park Prepares to Host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, Showcasing Stellar Latino Talent

Seattle’s T-Mobile Park is eagerly gearing up to host the prestigious 2023 edition of the MLB All-Star Game, less than a week away on Tuesday, July 11. As is customary in Major League Baseball, a significant number of Latino players have been chosen to partake in the festivities, with a total of 26 players hailing from four different countries.

While it came as no surprise that Atlanta Braves’ Venezuelan standout Ronald Acuña Jr. led the votes, the announcement of the complete rosters has brought about some intriguing surprises. Notably, the absence of Rafael Devers and the absence of any Dominicans among the Headliners have raised eyebrows among fans and analysts alike.

Nonetheless, the Dominican Republic will be well-represented in the All-Star Game, with a total of 10 players donning their nation’s colors. The players from the Dominican Republic invited to the event include pitchers Luis Castillo, Camilo Doval, Framber Valdez, Emmanuel Clase, and Félix Bautista, as well as playing players Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto, and José Ramírez. Tuesday saw the addition of Wander Franco as a replacement for Aaron Judge and Julio Rodríguez taking over for Yordan Álvarez.

Remarkably, this year’s All-Star Game will feature a record-breaking eight players born in Cuba, including Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, who holds Mexican nationality. Joining Arozarena will be Luis Robert, Yandy Díaz, Yennier Cano, Yordan Álvarez, Adolis García, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Jorge Soler.

Venezuela will also be well-represented, with a total of five players receiving invitations. The inclusion of receivers Salvador Pérez and Elías Díaz brings the number of Venezuelan players in the upcoming Seattle event to five. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Orlando Arcia had already secured their spots as starters, alongside Miami Marlins’ second baseman and American League batting leader, Luis Arráez.

Regrettably, Puerto Rican stars such as New York Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor, as well as infielders Javier Báez and Carlos Correa, did not receive invitations to next week’s festivities in Seattle. However, Puerto Rico will still have a representative in Cincinnati Reds reliever Alexis Díaz, brother of the injured Edwin and currently recognized as the best closer in the majors.

With a remarkable blend of talent from various Latino communities, the 2023 MLB All-Star Game promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, passion, and camaraderie. Baseball fans around the world eagerly await the event, set to take place in the vibrant city of Seattle next Tuesday.

