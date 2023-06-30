MLB All-Star Game 2023: Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. Lead Starters Announced for All-Star Game

Voting Phase 2 of the 2023 MLB All-Star Scotts Ballot has come to a close, and the starting lineups for the All-Star Game have been announced. Angels RB Shohei Ohtani and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. have secured their spots as the top vote-getters in the American League and National League, respectively, during Phase 1. The remaining starters, who prevailed in Phase 2, represent a total of nine different clubs.

Among the starters chosen this year, the Rangers have the highest representation with four players. The Braves and Dodgers are tied for the NL lead with three starters each, while the Rays and Angels also have multiple starters. It is worth noting that eight players have won the fan vote for the first time in their careers, including two rookies.

While the starting lineups have been determined, the full All-Star rosters, including backup pitching and position players for both teams, will be announced on Sunday at 5:30 pm ET on ESPN. The selection process for the pitchers and bench players, a total of 23 for each team, will involve the “Players Ballot” and choices made by the Commissioner’s Office.

In the designated hitter position, Shohei Ohtani of the Angels has automatically been chosen based on receiving the most votes in Phase 1. Ohtani’s impressive performance both on the mound and at the plate has made him a formidable force in the league.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard, is set to take place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The event promises to be an exciting matchup showcasing the league’s top talent.