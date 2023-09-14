MLB and Teams Come Together to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Starting on Friday, Major League Baseball and all 30 teams will come together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The celebrations will be in conjunction with the annual Roberto Clemente Day, presented by Capital One.

Throughout the month, MLB Network and MLB digital platforms will feature special programming to honor the contributions of Latin American players to the game of baseball. This will include highlighting the achievements of iconic figures and a special fantasy draft focused on active Latin players and retired major leaguers. MLB Network analysts Yonder Alonso and Carlos Peña will be participating in the fantasy draft.

There will also be an exclusive interview between Dominican three-time MVP, Albert Pujols, and Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr. Additionally, MLB Network will provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the National League Division Series (October 7-14) and the National League Championship Series (October 16-24).

To engage fans and players, MLB will launch the “Baseball is…” campaign on social media. This campaign allows players, celebrities, and fans to share what baseball means to them. The Miami Marlins, along with MLB, will organize a conversation between Yonder Alonso and four Marlins players who represent different Latin American countries: Eury Pérez from the Dominican Republic, Bryan de la Cruz from the Dominican Republic, Jorge Soler from Cuba, and Luis Arráez from Venezuela.

In addition to the league-wide celebrations, 25 teams have already announced plans for their own festivities to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

The celebrations and special programming are a way for Major League Baseball and its teams to recognize and honor the contributions of Latin American players in the sport. It is an opportunity to showcase the diversity and rich history of baseball, while also engaging fans and the Latin American community.