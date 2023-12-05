MLB: Angels make surprising decision about Mike Trout’s future – Meridiano

The Los Angeles Angels have made a surprising announcement regarding the future of star player Mike Trout. Despite previous speculation, Angels general manager Perry Minasian has confirmed that the team will not be trading Trout before the 2024 season.

In an interview with ESPN, Minasian stated, “100% Mike Trout will not be traded.” This declaration comes as a relief to Angels fans who were concerned about the possibility of losing their marquee player.

Trout, a three-time American League Most Valuable Player, has been the face of the Angels franchise for years and is widely regarded as one of the best players in baseball. Rumors had been swirling about the potential for a trade involving Trout, but it appears that those rumors can now be put to rest.

The decision to keep Trout in Los Angeles is sure to please fans and provide stability for the Angels as they look to build a competitive team for the upcoming season. Despite a disappointing 2023 campaign, the Angels seem committed to keeping their star player in the lineup.

With Trout’s future now secure in Los Angeles, the team can focus on making the necessary improvements to compete for a postseason spot in the highly competitive American League West division. Fans can now look forward to seeing Trout continue to dazzle on the field in an Angels uniform for years to come.

