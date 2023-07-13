MLB Announces International Series: Dodgers vs. Padres in Seoul, Astros vs. Rockies in Mexico City

Title: Major League Baseball Brings International Matches to South Korea and Mexico for the 2022 Season

Subtitle: Seoul and Mexico City to host historic regular-season games featuring MLB teams

NEW YORK – In an exciting development for international baseball fans, Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced its plans to host a series of regular-season games in South Korea and Mexico City for the upcoming 2022 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will make history by playing the first-ever MLB games in Seoul, while the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will create another milestone by clashing in Mexico City.

The Dodgers and Padres will kick off the Seoul series on March 20-21, marking South Korea’s debut as a host for regular-season baseball games. This unique opportunity will allow fans in the country to witness some of the best talents in the MLB competing on their home turf.

Similarly, Mexico City will host two highly anticipated matchups: the Astros will face off against the Rockies on April 27 and 28, followed by a clash between the Padres and the San Francisco Giants on April 29 and 30. These games will add to the rich history of MLB’s presence in Mexico, further expanding its fanbase in the country.

MLB organizers have also planned an enticing matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies as part of their international games schedule. The London series will take place on June 8 and 9, providing the fans with an opportunity to witness the storied rivalry between two iconic teams unfold in the British capital.

In addition to these regular-season international games, MLB will also present preseason games in the Dominican Republic. On March 9 and 10, the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field in Santo Domingo, further strengthening the league’s ties with the Caribbean nation.

This initiative continues MLB’s efforts to globalize the sport and make it more accessible to fans worldwide. Over the years, MLB has successfully organized international games in various countries, including Mexico, Japan, Puerto Rico, and Australia. These ventures have not only been intriguing for fans but have also united diverse cultures through the love of baseball.

As the 2022 MLB season approaches, excitement is brewing among fans in South Korea, Mexico, and other international locations lucky enough to host these thrilling games. The league’s commitment to expanding its international footprint promises unforgettable experiences for baseball enthusiasts around the world.

With this latest announcement, Major League Baseball demonstrates its dedication to creating a truly global game while offering unforgettable baseball moments to fans worldwide. The upcoming season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and far-reaching in MLB history, pushing the boundaries of the sport beyond national borders.

