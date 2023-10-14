MLB Playoff Predictions: Experts Weigh in on ALCS and NLCS Matchups

In the latest update on the MLB playoffs, ESPN analysts Luis Alfredo Álvarez and Ernesto Jerez discuss Game 4 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. With only four teams remaining in the playoffs, experts at ESPN provide their predictions for the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and the National League Championship Series (NLCS), as well as their reflections on their previous World Series predictions.

Starting with the ALCS, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are set to face off. Experts at ESPN are divided in their predictions, with six votes for the Astros and four votes for the Rangers. Tristan Cockcroft predicts that the Rangers will take the series in six games, with Corey Seager earning the ALCS MVP honors. On the other hand, Bradford Doolittle predicts the Astros to win in six games, with Yordan Álvarez as the MVP. Alden Gonzalez also predicts a series win for the Rangers in six games, with Marcus Semien as the MVP. Eric Karabell and Tim Kurkjian both predict Astros victories in six and seven games, respectively, with Yordan Álvarez named MVP in both scenarios. Paul Hembekides also predicts a series win for the Astros in seven games, with Yordan Álvarez as the MVP. Kiley McDaniel predicts an Astros win in seven games, with Alex Bregman as the MVP. Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers agree on an Astros victory in seven games, with Yordan Álvarez as the MVP. Finally, David Schoenfield predicts a series win for the Rangers in seven games, with Nathan Eovaldi as the MVP.

Moving on to the NLCS, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will compete for a spot in the World Series. The Phillies have the clear majority, with nine votes, while the Diamondbacks receive one vote. Tristan Cockcroft predicts a Phillies win in five games, with Bryce Harper as the MVP. Bradford Doolittle also predicts a Phillies win in five games, with Bryce Harper named MVP. Alden Gonzalez predicts a Phillies win in five games, with Bryce Harper as the MVP. Eric Karabell predicts a Phillies win in five games as well, with Zack Wheeler named MVP. Tim Kurkjian predicts a Phillies win in seven games, with Bryce Harper as the MVP. Paul Hembekides predicts a Phillies win in six games, with Kyle Schwarber as the MVP. Kiley McDaniel predicts a Phillies win in six games, with Bryce Harper earning MVP honors. Jeff Passan predicts a Phillies win in six games, with Bryce Harper as the MVP. Jesse Rogers predicts a Phillies win in six games, with Trea Turner as the MVP. Finally, David Schoenfield predicts a Diamondbacks win in seven games, with Corbin Carroll as the MVP.

Reflecting on their previous World Series predictions, ESPN analysts share their thoughts on the accuracy of their initial picks. Some predictions proved correct, while others missed the mark. David Schoenfield admits his prediction of an Orioles-Phillies World Series will not come to fruition, and he underestimates the Texas Rangers. Tristan Cockcroft also acknowledges his incorrect Braves-Orioles World Series prediction. Kiley McDaniel reflects on his accurate Astros prediction and a common belief that the winner of the Phillies-Braves series would go on to win the NLCS. Jesse Rogers maintains his confidence in his Braves prediction, while Brad Doolittle feels good about his Phillies-Rays prediction.

As the MLB playoffs progress, fans eagerly await the exciting matchups in the ALCS and NLCS. The experts at ESPN have provided their predictions, setting the stage for what promises to be an intense battle for a spot in the World Series.