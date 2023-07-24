MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers and Twins surging, Rays reeling

Ben Verlander

The Baltimore Orioles are the best team in the American League. If there was any doubt, they proved as much by taking a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays to claim the top spot in the gauntlet that is the AL East.

Elsewhere, a trio of division leaders caught fire while Cincinnati continues to be one of the more surprising stories in baseball.

Here’s my latest top 10, with a few interesting factoids about each club.

1. Atlanta Braves (64-34; last week 1)

After steamrolling everyone heading into the All-Star break, Atlanta is sputtering. Its record since the break is a mediocre 4-5. Those five losses represent more than the club lost in the entire calendar month of June (4). The good news for the Braves is they’re not in any danger of losing their division lead and have a decent cushion in the sprint for the best record in the National League.

2. Baltimore Orioles (61-38; LW 2)

One of the best teams all year, the Orioles have not slipped one bit since the break. In fact, they are tied for the second-most wins (7) with the Rangers. What’s more, they just took three of four against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay, mind you, had not lost a four-game series at home since April 2022. But these aren’t the Orioles of old. Manager Brandon Hyde recently cited ace closer Félix Bautista as a prime reason for the turnaround. He isn’t wrong. In 2021, Baltimore blew leads and lost in an MLB-leading 52 games. Since 2022, the Orioles are tied with Milwaukee for the fewest blown-lead defeats with 40. What a difference a lockdown closer makes.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41; LW 5)

Here come the Dodgers. After a lackluster June that saw them post a 12-12 record, Los Angeles has surged back with an 11-6 start to July. That win percentage is second-best in the NL behind only the Brewers (more on them later). In the past week, the Dodgers took back-to-back series against the Rangers and Orioles, both on the road. This improved L.A.’s record to 17-11 against the AL and 14-8 over the past two months. The offense continues to be the primary culprit. Through June, the Dodgers averaged 5.49 runs per game, fourth in the majors. This month, they’re averaging a whopping 6.65 runs per game — they’re the only team in baseball putting up six runs or better in July.

Freddie Freeman blasts second HR as Dodgers increase lead over Rangers

4. Texas Rangers (59-41; LW 4)

One of three teams to win seven or more games since the All-Star break, the Rangers continue to flex their offensive muscle. It’s how they managed to rally from a four-run deficit to beat the red-hot Dodgers on Sunday. Texas improved to 15-1 when scoring at least eight runs at home this season. Something to keep an eye on is the pitching staff. After producing a 3.83 ERA through June, that number has ballooned to 5.41 in July.

5. Houston Astros (56-44 LW 7)

Entering Sunday, Houston was one of just two teams to have its starters’ and relievers’ ERAs rank in the top five in baseball (Twins). That has carried an offense that is not quite as potent as usual, ranking 12th in the majors with 4.65 runs per game. It’s a number that’s been propped up by timely hitting, as the Astros’ 84 extra-base hits with runners in scoring position are the fifth-most in MLB.

6. Milwaukee Brewers (55-45; LW 9)

After a couple months of mediocre play, the Brewers are finally putting things together. One notable trend has emerged. They suddenly have inverse splits record-wise when it comes to home and road games. At home, the Brewers are just 11-11 since June began yet 15-8 on the road. The latter is the fourth-best mark in the majors. One consistent aspect of the Brewers is their ability to win close games. They’re 19-8 in one-run games, the second-best mark in baseball.

Brewers’ Sal Frelick makes INCREDIBLE catch in MLB debut vs. Braves

7. Toronto Blue Jays (55-45; LW 6)

The Blue Jays have not garnered much acclaim, but remain in play for a playoff spot in the superior AL. Interestingly, they’re 44-28 outside the month of May, the third-best record during that span. Toronto’s surprisingly good pitching staff deserves a lot of credit for that. It ranks seventh in team ERA at 3.85, which would be the franchise’s lowest figure since 2008.

8. Cincinnati Reds (55-46; LW unranked)

Since the start of June, the reds are a scorching 29-17. That’s the second-best record in baseball over that stretch. While many still probably doubt their legitimacy, consider how consistent they’ve been ion the road. They’re 5-2 thus far in July and 27-20 for the season. Only the Braves have a better mark in opposing stadiums among NL teams.

Elly De La Cruz launches no-doubt HR as Reds grab early lead vs. D-backs

9. Tampa Bay Rays (61-42; LW 3)

It seems like ages ago that the Rays began the year 13-0, 20-3 and 29-7, and seemed poised to run away with not only the AL East but post the league’s best record. While Tampa Bay has been playing .500 ball for some time, the club has reached a new low in July. The Rays are 4-14 in this fourth month of the regular season, which is tied with the Pirates for the worst in baseball. Just as alarming, Tampa’s home-field advantage has suddenly disappeared. It began the year 34-9 in the friendly confines of Tropicana Field but is 2-8 over the past 10 games.

10. Minnesota Twins (53-48; LW unranked)

You might be surprised to hear that the Twins have the most wins since the All-Star break (8). Moreover, they have the second-best run differential in the majors during this stretch (+16). They’ve also produced 10 more extra-base hits in this 10-game period. A key number for Minnesota is six. When the club scores six or more runs, it’s 30-4, the fifth-best mark in baseball. When the Twins score five or fewer, they’re 23-44.

Out: San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins

