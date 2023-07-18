MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani’s Potential Landing Spots in Free Agency

Title: Shohei Ohtani’s Future Hangs in the Balance as Trade Deadline Looms

Subtitle: Several Teams Eye Angels Superstar as He Nears Free Agency

Date: [current date]

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, all eyes are on Los Angeles Angels’ superstar Shohei Ohtani. With his impending free agency this winter, speculations on potential trade destinations and long-term signings are running rampant.

According to MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman, if the Angels decide to trade Ohtani before the August 1 deadline, he is unlikely to remain in Southern California. Heyman stated that the rival Los Angeles Dodgers would not pursue a trade due to Angels owner Arte Moreno’s resistance to trading within the state. However, Heyman believes the Dodgers, as well as other West Coast teams like the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, have a strong chance of signing Ohtani in free agency.

Heyman estimated a 25% chance of the Angels trading Ohtani before the deadline. He also mentioned that the Angels have only a “5-10%” chance of securing a long-term contract with the superstar in the upcoming offseason.

The Baltimore Orioles, currently with a promising 57-35 record, have emerged as potential suitors for Ohtani. MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi discussed how the Orioles’ young talent could entice the Angels into considering a trade. The Orioles boast eight of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects, including their top prospect, Jackson Holliday.

However, Ohtani’s recent injury concern, a blister on his right hand, could hinder any potential trades, especially for teams with a desperate need for pitching. The Orioles fall into this category, making it essential for Ohtani to prove his pitching capabilities on a regular basis if they were to pursue him.

Another surprise contender in the fight to acquire Ohtani is the Tampa Bay Rays, who currently lead the AL East. ESPN’s Buster Olney mentioned that the Rays could be a “wild card” in the Ohtani market. However, a trade seems unlikely for the Rays, as they are reluctant to trade away their future for a player who might sign with another club as a free agent in the winter.

Despite this, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander did not rule out making a move for Ohtani, highlighting the team’s potential capital and support from higher-ups.

While Ohtani’s talent makes him an attractive trade target, his price tag remains reasonable. Owed approximately $10 million through the end of the 2023 season, the cost is not exorbitant for potential suitors. The Rays’ previous acquisition of Nelson Cruz for half that amount further emphasizes the feasibility of acquiring Ohtani.

However, recent struggles by the Angels may prompt the team’s management to reconsider their stance on Ohtani. As reported by MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi, the board is now considering trade proposals for the superstar. Morosi described a trade as “unlikely, but possible,” indicating that the Angels are open to offers given their current standing in the standings.

The Angels’ second-half performance could influence their decision regarding Ohtani. Currently facing a slump and losing nine of their last ten games, the team is looking to regain momentum. However, Ohtani’s recurring blister and nail problem, coupled with mental and playing errors by the team, have proven to be a significant obstacle.

Despite the challenges faced, Ohtani remains a key figure for the Angels. In his most recent start, he pitched over five innings but struggled, allowing five runs against the Houston Astros.

As the trade deadline looms, the question of whether the Angels will trade Ohtani remains unanswered. Sources have indicated that the New York Yankees would be the most aggressive bidder if the Angels made him available, given their desire to win now with their strong roster.

With numerous teams vying for Ohtani’s services, the future of this dynamic player will become clearer as the trade deadline draws near.

