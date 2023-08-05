MLS Dominates as Mexican Teams Struggle: Round of 16 Matchups for Leagues Cup Revealed

Title: Liga MX Struggles as MLS Dominates Leagues Cup Round of 16

The Leagues Cup has reached its final round, with the round of 16 set to commence. As the tournament unfolds, Lionel Messi’s remarkable run with Inter Miami stands out, while Mexican teams falter against their MLS counterparts. Out of the initial 18 clubs, only five Mexican teams have managed to secure a spot in the top 16.

The round of 16 matches is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The round of 32 proved to be a challenging phase for Mexican representatives, as MLS teams continued to dominate direct confrontations. Atlas, Cruz Azul, León, Mazatlán, and Pachuca faced eliminations at the hands of the New England Revolution, Charlotte, Real Salt Lake, Dallas, and Houston Dynamo, respectively.

While MLS teams maintain their stronghold, there are still five Mexican teams remaining in the Leagues Cup. The round of 16 will see 11 MLS clubs competing against Querétaro, América, Toluca, Rayados, and Tigres, the sole representatives from Liga MX.

One of the most highly anticipated duels in this round is the Clásico Regio, which will feature Rayados versus Tigres. These two teams, longstanding rivals in Liga MX, have now transferred their fierce competition to both the Concacaf Champions League and the Leagues Cup.

Currently, the following matches have been scheduled for the round of 16:

– LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake

– Monterrey vs. Tigres

– Minnesota vs. Toluca

– America vs. Nashville

– Philadelphia vs. New York RB

– Querétaro vs. New England Revolution

– Dallas vs. Miami

– Charlotte vs. Houston Dynamo

Reflecting on the round of 32 results, some notable encounters include LAFC’s impressive 7-1 victory against FC Juárez, and Minnesota’s advancement after defeating Columbus 4-3 on penalties. Furthermore, Nashville prevailed over Cincinnati and Philadelphia secured a spot by defeating DC United on penalties.

New England Revolution secured their place by eliminating Atlas, and Dallas defeated Mazatlán to progress further in the Leagues Cup. Miami emerged victorious against Orlando City, while Charlotte secured a surprise victory over Cruz Azul in a penalty shootout. Additionally, Houston Dynamo triumphed over Pachuca on penalties, and Toluca emerged triumphant by defeating Sporting Kansas City.

The Leagues Cup continues to captivate football fans with thrilling matches and surprises. As the MLS teams showcase their dominance, the remaining Mexican representatives will strive to salvage Liga MX’s reputation in the tournament. Stay tuned for exciting developments in the upcoming round of 16 matches.

