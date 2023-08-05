MLS Favorites Headline Liga MX Leagues Cup Eighth Finals

Title: Liga MX’s Top Teams Prepare for Intense Battles in Leagues Cup Round of 16

Subtitle: MLS heavyweights favored to advance alongside Mexican powerhouses

The highly anticipated Leagues Cup tournament is set to enter the intense Round of 16 stage, featuring some of the finest Liga MX and MLS teams. Of the 18 Liga MX teams that began the competition, only five have successfully secured their spots in the Eighth Finals, scheduled to take place from August 6 to 8. The upcoming matches promise captivating displays of soccer, with at least five encounters pitting MLS teams against each other.

Carlos Vela’s LAFC, a force to be reckoned with in the MLS, along with Lionel Messi’s star-studded Inter Miami, are the favorites to continue advancing in the tournament on behalf of the American league. Meanwhile, André Gignac’s Tigres and Julián Quiñones’ Águilas del América have shown great promise, confirming their status as formidable contenders in the competition.

LAFC, the reigning MLS champions from Los Angeles, delivered a resounding victory over FC Juárez to secure their spot in the next round. Their next challenge will be against Real Salt Lake, a team that now boasts the services of Cristian Arango, formerly of LAFC. The match holds a sentimental touch for Arango as he returns to the club where he helped LAFC secure their first-ever championship, leaving behind fond memories and appreciation from the fans. However, uncertainty looms over the match as LAFC’s captain picked up a leg injury in their previous game.

While LAFC’s story captivates fans, it is the arrival of global superstar Lionel Messi at David Beckham’s Inter Miami that has truly stirred excitement. In his short tenure with the team, Messi has already contributed five goals in just three games. Facing FC at the Toyota Stadium, Messi will encounter his first away game under the Inter Miami banner, making it a significant test for the Argentine sensation.

The Round of 16 schedules promise thrilling encounters for soccer enthusiasts:

Sunday, August 6:

– FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami FC: 6:30 p.m. PT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX

Monday, August 7:

– Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: 4:30 p.m. PT at Subaru Park in Chester, PA

– Queretaro vs. New England Revolution: 5 p.m. PT at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA

– Charlotte FC vs. Dynamo de Houston: 7 p.m. PT at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX

Tuesday, August 8:

– Eagles of America vs. Nashville SC: 5 p.m. PT at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN

– Toluca vs. Minnesota United: 5:30 p.m. PT at Allianz Field in St. Paul, MN

– Tigres vs Monterrey: 7 p.m. PT at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, TX

– LAFC vs Real Salt Lake: 7:30 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

Soccer enthusiasts can expect exhilarating matchups as the Round of 16 games kick off, with expectations running high for both Liga MX powerhouses and MLS favorites. Fans and pundits eagerly await to see which teams will excel and advance to the next stage of the thrilling Concacaf tournament.

