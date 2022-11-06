The former Juventus defender and his 11 championships won: “These were wonderful months in which we built a deep team spirit. A crazy match, the perfect ending. Now, however, let me rest …”

Chiellini squeezes the cup and smiles in front of the many photographers who have invaded the LAFC locker room at the end of one of the most incredible matches ever seen in the United States. While the champagne flows freely, Giorgio finds time to stop and talk and reflect on a unique season, the first away from Juventus. Every victory has a special flavor and Chiellini has to think and do the math mentally before answering how many league titles he has won in his career. There are many and all important, “eleven” he says proudly, this is the first away from Turin. In June he had chosen American football for what he had called a challenge, the last of his career, in a city like Los Angeles that he had always been fascinated by. In the press conference to present him he had said that he wanted to help him experience this club in winning. Mission accomplished.

Los Angeles is a particular city, there are the winners and the “others”, you become part of an exclusive and prestigious club. How does it feel?

“I immediately understood the spirit of this unique and beautiful city, used to celebrating great champions. I arrived in June, I found wonderful people. It was wonderful months in which we built the foundations to win the championship by believing more and more. thanks to a great team spirit that has gone beyond individuals. We are a united group, everyone is rowing in the same direction. Today everything seemed lost but with a little luck we are here to celebrate. And for what we did during the year I think that’s right “. See also Greens coach:We lost our calm, Tatum and Brown let the game go far – yqqlm

How sorry are you not being able to play today? What problem did you have?

“I have a calf muscle problem that I have been dragging on for a while and it hasn’t improved in the last few days. At my age you have to think about not being able to play all of them (laughs, ndr). I am happy with what I have done in recent months, obviously sorry because unfortunately it is a problem that came out last week in the Conference final against Austin. Today it was only about winning, now I will have the whole offseason to recover. “

In the end, your choice was perfect: you arrived and won the first championship in the history of Los Angeles as a protagonist …

“It is a pleasure to enter the history of this club, it must be given credit to a great organization that impressed me right from the first talks in the spring. I immediately understood that they wanted to win, they had this one goal in mind. We succeeded. From the point of view. from a personal point of view, arriving and being able to raise another trophy fills me with joy ”.

You have seen so many games in your career, this is certainly one of the most incredible.…

“I immediately learned that in MLS there are so many ‘crazy’ games, and today’s one against Philadelphia which is the perfect ending. There could not have been a better match. Under 3-2 a few minutes before the end of extra time with one man less needed a miracle … Bale took care of it. McCarthy then passed himself on penalties… “. See also Inter and Lazio in the first exams And Dazn will compensate the spectators

What are your offseason plans?

“Surely a lot of live NBA … Then I’ll go back to Italy for a while to visit my relatives and my friends. I need it after such a long year. Here we play from March to November and I have practically never stopped. next season we will have to defend the title “.

November 6 – 10:35 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

