Powerful free kick, goal … to Higuain and penalty kick: Pipita is the protagonist in the 4-4 of his franchise against Cincinnati, bringing his scoring to 7 goals in 16 games

Until a few years ago, the choice of going to play in the MLS was considered a bit like the desire to… take a vacation or finish one’s career in a championship that is certainly less competitive than the European ones. But, thanks to the arrival of several stars even no longer in old age, the North American league is growing more and more level, to the point that Bernardeschi spoke of a physicality that is close to that of the Premier League. So, life in those parts becomes a little more complicated for those who bet everything (or almost everything) on ​​talent and are not exactly in top form. Yet, as Gonzalo Higuain’s latest performance demonstrates, the class always gives an extra gear.

Pipita, star of David Beckham’s Inter Miami, was in fact a great protagonist of his team’s match, which drew 4-4 in a daring match against FC Cincinnati. It was therefore not enough to win the Argentine’s three of a kind, on the contrary, the Florida franchise also risked defeat, drawing in the seventh minute of injury time. But the performance of the former Napoli and Juventus is clearly the focal point of Inter’s evening. The first goal, that of the momentary 1-0, is a pearl, a very powerful free kick from the edge of the area, which bags precisely under seven and leaves no chance for the opposing goalkeeper. A surprise for those who were not used to seeing Pipita take responsibility for set pieces, but not for the American fans. See also deadlock!Salah insists on asking for £400,000-a-week salary extension and refuses to budge – yqqlm

The second goal instead is… pure Higuain school. The center forward was caught by a teammate on the offside line and controlled the ball, skipping the outgoing goalkeeper and depositing in the left net for the momentary 2-1. To take the ball home, it took a penalty at the end of the first half, which Pipita transformed for the third advantage of his team. A hat-trick that confirms the Argentinian’s excellent current moment, who in the last four games has scored five times, only New York City remaining dry and thus bringing his seasonal goals to 7 in 16 games, with an average of a goal every 115 minutes. Not exactly football numbers … that he wants to retire!

July 31 – 11:51 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

