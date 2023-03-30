The Czech fighter announced the signing of the contract for the next match a few days ago, but kept the opponent a secret. Now the cards are revealed and the 30-year-old native of Hořice will take a look at the round rink on June 10 at the UFC 289 tournament. There is still speculation about the venue, apparently a gala evening in Canada, more specifically in Calgary, is being considered.

Dvořák will go into the sixth match as the top ten fighter of the division and will face the eight Matt Schnell, who has been working in the most famous fight organization since 2016. During this time, he managed twelve duels and managed to win six times and lose five times. One match was evaluated as “no contest”. But the statistics of the number of submissions attract attention. The American ended 9 of the total 16 victorious duels with this style.

On the contrary, Dvořák lost the last two duels, the last time he was not enough against the driven Angolan Manel Kape, against whom he did not mature even thanks to his fighting performance, when, for example, he faced a broken arm. The Czech fighter brought on a whole series of health problems in the match, which he continued to put together for several long weeks afterwards. “There are enough of these things, but it’s nothing that I don’t think can be put together over time,” Dvořák told Sport.cz at the end of this year.

It will be the first match this year for one of the four Czech representatives among the elite. In the previous days, for example, he managed to submit to a selection procedure with the Czech army, where he also passed several difficult tests. "I am convinced that it will advance me both as an athlete and as a person. The whole thing was mainly about the head, you train yourself, but you must not let go of anything in your head. It's like in the match itself," he said.