MMA | Cage savior enjoys fame: Tens of thousands of new fans. I will punish that person on and on

Twenty-five-year-old Růžička undoubtedly became the most watched person in the fifth tournament of the organization Clash of the Stars, which exclusively specializes in matches of people from the world of influencers. Attention was drawn to the talented fighter thanks to the fact that suddenly a professional stepped among the amateurs who wanted to punish the strong and arrogant behavior of the influencer Tadeáš Veselé.

“I want to hurt him, for all of you!” declared Růžička confidently before the match. The expectation of a win did come, but not exactly as one of the greatest talents of Czech combat sports had imagined. The opponent was injured after constant pressure, in an explosion but it didn’t change the emotions in the opposite corner. Růžička thus became a hero for the packed arena, he enjoys fame and attention even these days…

It’s a few days after your debut in Clash of the Stars. Do you consider this match as one of the least important in your career?

I certainly wouldn’t call it a match, but a show. It was a very important career step. It pushed me and opened the door to more matches. Of course, differently paid, because these days numbers = money.

Is this the path you currently want to take as a career? Or do you want to go back to the pros?

I definitely want to go to the world, I want professional matches. I want to stick to my path. This helped me to establish myself a little here and show who I am. My goals are still the same, but I can now ask for different money. It is now the end of the season, but after that I should have a title match in the RFA organization. I will rest in July and jump back into full training in August. I’ll take what comes.

Could you imagine breaking away from the pros for good and only following the path of organizations like Clash of the Stars?

Certainly not, no way. My journey was really hard and tough, I went through some tough struggles. I’m still 25 and I don’t want to end up like this. If I was over thirty, I won’t say…but I’m young and predatory. I have to make it in the world. And if that was my last Clash match? I do not think so. Interspersing it with having such an army of fans out there is not bad at all. Those people supported me like hell. They stood up and sang my song, I was really moved. Almost for the first time in my career, I was a hero to people, and not a “bad boy”.

As you say, you have a good number of fans behind you, which was also visible at the tournament. Do you feel that you are more famous now?

Definitely. I recognize it by taking pictures wherever I go. Even when I went to the travel agency to choose a vacation, they offered me a discount. The salesman was interested in me. Overall, the match itself had a great response… and still has, I haven’t stopped yet. People from the world of influencers and others who have a position on the Czech-Slovak scene have also started contacting me. Thanks to that, I finally got my brand off the ground and I’m working on it now. New sponsors also came forward, everyone would like to join the team. I also have my own PR manager who helps me get organized. To not live from day to day.

Are you the type of person who enjoys such interest, or does it sometimes annoy you?

I am happy for every person. I try to show them that. It's a huge support and you can see that I'm entertaining people and doing it well. It motivates me to keep going. It's kind of like an employee's career progression at work. This is also how it works in sports.

Can it be compared to the situation that was, for example, three months ago?

The hype increased. After the Underground (pyramid tournament organized by Oktagon MMA, which Růžička won – editor’s note), which was three years ago, everyone knew me. A year went by and it got a little weaker. People recognized me, but now it’s about something completely different. Wherever I go in Prague, they know who I am.

Aren’t you afraid that you might be forgotten in half a year and you wouldn’t be as famous as you are now?

It is forgotten because there is always something new. Obviously, it will be a different season in a few months…but I will intersperse it with real professional matches and show myself again. I think that the biggest matches are waiting for me right now. Also thanks to the numbers I got. Even world organizations are reaching out to me, my dream is ONE Championship. My current meta that I would like to reach at any cost. But it’s a lot about management… so that the person who notices us gives us a chance to show ourselves. It’s not easy, but I’ll do my best.

Your subscribers on social networks have also grown, you have 100 thousand on Instagram. Do you remember how many you had before your Clash of the Stars match was announced?

I remember – 37.5 thousand. Incredible progress, I’m happy about it.

If we move on to the match itself, which ended in the second minute due to the opponent’s injury, you probably didn’t want that ending, did you?

I had a clear plan. My trainer said not to finish him in the first round, that would be a shame for me too. In the first round, I wanted to play him the way I played him. I wanted him to make it to the second round where I wanted to harden him to real grenades and push him with bombs. I'm a little sad about the ending, but what can you do…

After the match, you jumped up to your opponent and yelled something. Do you remember what it was?

I gave him a good bite. But I don’t know what it was anymore, it was a rush of emotions. But it was because before the match he was saying how he was going to kill me and win as an outsider. In every video he humiliated me and said how he was going to make fun of me. I definitely don’t regret it. Whenever I meet this person, I will punish on and on. If it doesn’t change, then it has nothing to do here. I take myself as his god’s punishment. (laughter)

How did the organization itself impress you?

It is one of the best organizations I have ever been exposed to. And I’m including absolutely everything in this review. Service for fighters and fans. I’ve never seen him sell salmon, octopus and so on at a gala. Really carnage, it’s a big level. Le Sy (promoter and co-founder) is a real pro.

Is there a limit, the type of matches you would no longer go to?

(think about it). It’s hard to say…I let myself be put at a disadvantage here already (he wore 20-ounce boxing gloves and could only box, the opponent fought under the rules of MMA – ed.) so as not to look like a complete de*il. But as I said after the match, there is one more opponent I could fight with in the future – Filip Roubíček. He is an athlete and has some success. Otherwise, I’m a black sheep there.

